Puma's Sales Slump: What Went Wrong and What's Next? (2026)

Puma's Sales Plunge: A Year of Reset and Disappointment

BERLIN - The German sportswear brand, Puma, has ended a challenging year on a low note, with a 20% drop in sales in the fourth quarter alone. This decline is a stark contrast to the previous year's performance, where the brand's annual sales fell by 8.1%, reaching 7.29 billion euros.

But here's where it gets controversial: While the overall sales figures might not seem alarming, the fourth quarter was particularly disheartening. Sales in the final three months of the year plummeted by 20.1%, adjusted for currency, to 1.56 billion euros. This sharp decline has raised questions about the brand's future direction and its ability to bounce back.

Puma's CEO, Arthur Hoeld, attributed this setback to a strategic reset, stating, '2025 was a reset year for us.' The company has been taking back stock, reducing promotional activities, and simplifying its product portfolio. However, this process has led to double-digit drops in sales across all territories in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 6.9% decrease in the home market of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and a 7.4% fall in the Asia Pacific region.

The Americas saw the most significant sales decline, with a 10% drop, primarily due to North America's problematic market dynamics, characterized by excessive discounting. Puma has been working to streamline sales in this region.

Despite these challenges, Puma's earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) in the fourth quarter were still slightly better than expected, at -357.2 million euros, compared to analysts' predictions. However, the company has warned that it is unlikely to return to growth until 2027, and the guidance for the coming year reflects this cautious outlook.

Puma's future looks uncertain, with sales expected to continue declining in the low to mid-single digits this year, and EBIT remaining in the red. The company's strategic reset initiatives, while necessary, have had an immediate impact on sales, leaving Puma in a challenging position as it navigates the path to recovery.