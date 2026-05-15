🔥 Pulsing Aura Expansion DROPS in Pokémon TCG Pocket! Mega Lucario & Sceptile EX Revealed! (2026)

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has just received a new expansion, Pulsing Aura, and it's a game-changer for fans of the franchise. This expansion introduces a host of new Pokémon and Supporter cards, including the highly anticipated Mega Lucario ex and Mega Sceptile ex. But what makes Pulsing Aura truly exciting is the introduction of gold frames, which add a touch of flair to your cards and provide a new way to showcase your collection. In my opinion, this expansion is a must-have for any Pokémon TCG Pocket player, and I'm here to tell you why.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Pulsing Aura is the introduction of gold frames. These frames are available as a type of flair for ◆, ◆◆, and ◆◆◆ rarity cards in every series. What makes this particularly fascinating is that you can automatically obtain a gold frame if you collect 10 of the same card. This is a great incentive for players to build up their collections and showcase their favorite cards in style. In my experience, collecting cards can be a labor of love, and the introduction of gold frames adds a new layer of appreciation for the game.

Another exciting feature of Pulsing Aura is the new Elite Deck Gift Missions. These missions will be available from the end of April to the end of July, and they feature a Fire-type deck with Mega Charizard Y ex from Crimson Blaze and Moltres ex from Genetic Apex. Personally, I think this is a great way to introduce new players to the game and provide a fresh challenge for experienced players. The Elite Deck Gift Missions are a fun way to test your skills and build a powerful deck, and I can't wait to see what other decks are in store for the future.

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The events that accompany the release of Pulsing Aura are also worth noting. From late April to early May, players can celebrate one and a half years of Pokémon TCG Pocket with the Special Event 2026. This event offers solo battles and missions that reward players with promo cards and other exclusive items. In my opinion, this is a great way to keep the community engaged and provide players with new challenges to overcome. The events that accompany expansions like Pulsing Aura are a testament to the game's longevity and the dedication of its players.

In conclusion, Pulsing Aura is a must-have expansion for any Pokémon TCG Pocket player. The introduction of gold frames, the new Elite Deck Gift Missions, and the accompanying events make it a truly exciting time for the franchise. Personally, I'm looking forward to building my collection and showcasing my favorite cards with gold frames. So, if you're a Pokémon fan, I highly recommend checking out Pulsing Aura and joining in on the fun. Who knows, you might just discover a new favorite card or deck!