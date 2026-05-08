Puerto Rico's Baseball Stars: Insurance Issues Threaten WBC Participation! (2026)

The Puerto Rican baseball community is in a state of flux as the World Baseball Classic (WBC) approaches. With the final roster submissions due on Tuesday, the team's participation is in jeopardy due to insurance coverage issues for at least eight players. Governor Jenniffer González Colón has joined the chorus of voices calling for the players to be allowed to participate, citing the importance of the team's full representation in the tournament.

The controversy stems from the insurance company's decision to deny coverage for several star players, including New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa, and Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher José Berríos. The company's criteria for approving players are not transparent, and some in Puerto Rico believe that players from their island are not being treated equally compared to players from other nations.

The situation is particularly challenging for Puerto Rico, as the team is one of the first-round hosts and has a smaller pool of players to choose from for replacements. The deadline for roster submissions is fast approaching, and the team is scrambling to find solutions. The governor has expressed her hope to speak with the president of the World Baseball Classic to seek alternatives and ensure that the players are able to participate.

The Puerto Rican baseball community is rallying behind the team, with San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo echoing the calls for reconsideration and fairness. The mayor emphasized the importance of the team's full representation and the need for equal treatment for all players. The situation remains fluid, and the team's fate hangs in the balance as the tournament approaches. The controversy has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by smaller jurisdictions in the WBC and the need for greater transparency and fairness in the insurance approval process.