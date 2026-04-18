Publicist's $12K Beauty Routine in Utah: Botox, Wardrobe, Manicures, and More (2026)

In a world where appearance often speaks volumes, the story of Hilary Reiter Azzaretti, a 50-year-old PR agency owner in Utah, sheds light on the intricate relationship between beauty, self-perception, and societal expectations. Her journey, from a bustling New York City to the picturesque mountains of Park City, Utah, is a tale of adaptation and the evolving standards of beauty.

The Utah Effect

Utah, with its slower pace and conservative culture, presents a unique contrast to the diverse and trend-focused NYC. Azzaretti, who moved there in 2002, noticed a distinct emphasis on youthfulness and appearance. The state's beauty-centric culture, with its array of cosmetic enhancements, left an impression. From hair and eyelash extensions to Botox and laser treatments, Utah's beauty standards are a far cry from the more relaxed attitude often found in major cities.

The PR Industry's Unspoken Rule

The public relations industry, Azzaretti discovered, is not immune to these beauty standards. As the face of her brand, she felt the weight of expectations. The industry's focus on youth and appearance is an unspoken rule, especially with the rise of social media. Azzaretti's experience highlights how these standards can be self-induced, driven by the perception that younger PR professionals are more trend-savvy.

Wardrobe and Self-Presentation

Azzaretti's commitment to her appearance extends to her wardrobe. She spends over $5,000 annually on clothing, updating her wardrobe quarterly to ensure she's dressed appropriately for her diverse client base. The need to be taken seriously and respected by her peers drives this expenditure. She shops at high-end stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, and even niche brands with premium price tags, to ensure she's always on-trend.

Botox and Beyond

Botox, once a foreign concept to Azzaretti, has become a regular part of her beauty routine. After noticing forehead lines at 40, she tried Botox, and the results were convincing. Now, she gets injections every three months, spending close to $2,000 annually. Her travels have even led her to seek out Botox deals in other countries, highlighting the global nature of this beauty treatment.

Manicures, Pedicures, and Skin Care

Azzaretti's beauty regimen doesn't stop at Botox. She gets bi-monthly manicures and pedicures, spending over $1,500 a year on these services. The dry air and high-altitude sun in Utah pose unique challenges to her skin, leading her to invest in anti-aging treatments like hydrofacials and eye treatments four times a year. She also visits the dermatologist annually to address pre-cancerous areas, a necessary precaution in a state known for its intense sun.

A Different Path in NYC?

Azzaretti wonders if her beauty routine would be as extensive if she had stayed in NYC. The city's more relaxed attitude towards aging and its humid climate, which is kinder to the skin, suggest a different approach to beauty. Her experience highlights how geographic location can significantly influence one's self-perception and beauty standards.

The Future of Beauty

Azzaretti's journey is an ongoing exploration of beauty treatments. Her next venture into red light therapy speaks to her curiosity and willingness to adapt. While she hasn't considered plastic surgery yet, the thought lingers, especially given the enduring nature of Utah's beauty standards.

In conclusion, Azzaretti's story is a testament to the power of societal and industry expectations on personal appearance. It raises questions about the extent to which we should conform to these standards and the potential impact on our self-perception and financial decisions. Her experience in Utah serves as a fascinating case study on the intersection of beauty, industry, and personal identity.