Public-Option Health Plans Expand, But Can't Fill Gaps Left by Federal Changes (2026)

A bold move to expand healthcare access is facing challenges, and the future looks uncertain. Nevada, along with Colorado and Washington, has introduced public-option health plans, aiming to provide affordable coverage and reduce the uninsured population. However, these plans are now navigating a complex landscape, with federal changes creating obstacles and leaving gaps that may be difficult to fill.

More than 10,000 Nevadans have enrolled in the new public-option plans, but this number falls short of state projections. The idea behind these plans is to offer lower-cost options, but researchers warn that they might not be enough to counter the impact of federal policy shifts, such as the expiration of subsidies for Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans.

The public-option concept gained attention in the late 2000s, when Congress debated but ultimately rejected the idea of a government-funded and -run health plan competing with private carriers. The current programs in Nevada, Colorado, and Washington take a different approach, operating as private-public partnerships.

Washington and Colorado's programs have encountered challenges, including limited participation from healthcare providers and insurers' struggles to meet rate reduction targets or offer lower premiums. Nevada's law requires carriers to lower premium costs by 15% over four years compared to a benchmark silver plan, but this reduction may not significantly offset the loss of ACA tax credits for consumers.

Insurance companies in Nevada plan to meet the lower premium cost requirement by cutting broker fees and commissions, a move that has faced opposition from insurance brokers in the state. In response, Nevada marketplace officials have proposed a flat-fee reimbursement for brokers.

The public option has also faced legal challenges, with a state judge dismissing a lawsuit brought by a Nevada state senator and a tax advocacy group. They have appealed to the state Supreme Court.

But here's where it gets controversial: Federal changes, including the expiration of enhanced ACA tax credits, are creating more obstacles. Nevada, a state with a large uninsured population, is particularly affected. Last year, nearly 95,000 Nevadans received enhanced tax credits, saving an average of $465 per month. With these credits now expired, and no clear indication of their return, ACA enrollment nationwide has decreased by over 1 million people.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 4 million people will lose health coverage due to the tax credit expiration, and an additional 3 million may lose coverage because of other marketplace policy changes. Justin Giovannelli, an associate research professor at Georgetown University, warns that these changes, part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Trump, will make it harder for people to maintain their coverage.

In Nevada, these changes could result in an estimated 100,000 people losing coverage, according to KFF. Giovannelli emphasizes that these federal changes make getting coverage on Nevada Health Link more difficult and expensive.

Despite these challenges, state officials remain optimistic. Katie Charleson, a communications officer for the state health exchange, believes that public-option plans provide more choices for people facing higher costs. She expects enrollment in Battle Born State Plans to grow as awareness increases and Nevadans seek quality, cost-effective coverage options.

According to KFF, the enhanced subsidies saved enrollees an average of $705 annually in 2024, and without these subsidies, ACA marketplace enrollees could see their premium costs more than double in 2026.

Washington and Colorado, while not planning any immediate changes to their programs, have seen varying results. Washington initially had low enrollment in its Cascade Select public-option plans, but this changed after lawmakers required hospitals to contract with at least one public-option plan. Last year, Washington reported that 94,000 customers enrolled in public-option plans, accounting for 30% of all customers on the state marketplace.

A 2025 study found that in Colorado, coverage through the ACA marketplace became more affordable for enrollees with subsidies but more expensive for those without. Despite insurers not meeting premium reduction targets, enrollment in the Colorado Option has increased annually.

Giovannelli acknowledges that states are trying to make health insurance more affordable and accessible, but federal changes limit the impact of these efforts. He emphasizes that states are reacting and doing their best, but not all gaps can be filled.

And this is the part most people miss: The future of healthcare access and affordability is uncertain, especially with federal policies shifting the landscape. As states navigate these challenges, the question remains: Can public-option plans truly make a difference, or are they merely a band-aid on a deeper wound?