Pub Landlord Slams Labour's U-Turn on Business Rates (2026)

The hospitality industry is reeling, and pub landlords are furious! A recent development has sparked outrage and concern among Britain's beloved 'boozers.' Reports suggest a potential U-turn by Labour, offering a lifeline to pubs struggling under the weight of business rates. But is it too little, too late? And will it truly make a difference?

GB News understands that Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering rolling back business-rate relief for the hospitality sector. Instead, the focus may shift to extending relief specifically to local pubs. This move comes amid a wave of anger from pub owners nationwide, many of whom have already taken drastic measures.

Shockingly, one pub is closing its doors every single day since Ms. Reeves took office. Furthermore, hundreds of pubs have reportedly banned Labour MPs from their establishments, a clear sign of the brewing discontent.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of the Fat Badger Group, shared his reservations with GB News. He expressed frustration over the lack of clear information surrounding the proposed U-turn, stating, "It's slightly good news, but we're all up in the air and not knowing what's going on."

He further questioned the definition of a 'pub' in this context, highlighting the complexities faced by establishments that also function as hotels or restaurants. This uncertainty has left many in the hospitality industry confused and anxious.

Cotton emphasized the 'double whammy' effect of rising business rates, reduced discounts, and property revaluations, calling it "another kick in the teeth" for an industry already battling challenges since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

But here's where it gets controversial... Kemi Badenoch, a Conservative leader, also weighed in, criticizing Labour's actions and accusing them of only acting due to the backlash they've received. She highlighted the importance of pubs in rural communities, emphasizing their role as the 'lifeblood' of towns and villages.

And this is the part most people miss... The potential U-turn is a response to the growing financial strain on pubs, but it also reflects the political pressure Labour is facing. This is a clear example of how the government's decisions directly affect the lives of everyday people.

