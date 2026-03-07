PTPN2 Gene: Unlocking the Secrets of Gut Health and IBD (2026)

A Single Gene's Impact on Gut Health and IBD Risk

A recent study from the University of California, Riverside, has uncovered a fascinating connection between a single gene, PTPN2, and gut health. Led by Professor Declan McCole, the research highlights how this gene plays a crucial role in protecting the gut from harmful bacteria associated with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The study reveals that when PTPN2 functions properly, it helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome by controlling inflammation and supporting a balanced bacterial environment. However, some individuals with IBD carry a faulty version of this gene, which reduces its activity. As a result, their gut becomes more susceptible to harmful bacteria, such as AIEC, a type of E. coli that can cause significant damage.

AIEC bacteria can attach to the gut lining, invade gut cells, and disrupt the protective barrier, leading to increased inflammation. This is where the PTPN2 gene comes into play. When it is impaired, the gut's natural defenses are weakened, allowing AIEC to thrive and potentially trigger IBD.

McCole and his team made a groundbreaking discovery. They found that the loss of PTPN2's protective function allows AIEC to attach to gut cells more easily, invade the intestinal lining, and multiply rapidly. This finding explains why certain individuals are more prone to ongoing gut inflammation and provides valuable insights into potential treatment strategies.

In the first part of the study, researchers examined gut tissue from IBD patients with the faulty PTPN2 gene and lab-grown gut cells with the same genetic change. They discovered that when PTPN2 is non-functional, gut cells produce more docking sites, making it easier for AIEC to enter and cause harm. Interestingly, they also found that a JAK inhibitor, a medication used to treat IBD, can partially mitigate this issue by limiting AIEC's ability to invade gut cells.

The second paper delves into the mechanism by which PTPN2 helps gut lining cells fight bacteria. It reveals that PTPN2 stimulates the production of natural bacteria-killing substances and maintains a strong gut barrier, protecting against both normal gut bacteria and harmful pathogens like AIEC. When PTPN2 functions optimally, it prevents bad bacteria from entering gut cells, thus reducing the risk of inflammation.

These findings, published in the December 2025 issue of Gut Microbes, a renowned journal focusing on host-microbe interactions, offer a deeper understanding of IBD's genetic underpinnings. The research was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health, showcasing the importance of continued scientific exploration in this field.

