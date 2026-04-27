Psoriasis: Causes, Symptoms, and Natural Remedies | Dr. Ethan Ennels (2026)

Psoriasis is a skin condition that affects nearly 2 million people in the UK, with cases rising by nearly 10% in the past decade. It's a condition that can have a significant impact on a person's mental health, with around 40% of sufferers avoiding social situations due to anxiety about visible skin patches. The misconception that psoriasis is contagious doesn't help, and it can also lead to other serious health issues, such as psoriatic arthritis and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. Despite this, the NHS is often failing to effectively treat the condition, with some sufferers waiting up to 15 years for a diagnosis and often receiving the wrong treatment. In this article, I'll explore the causes and triggers of psoriasis, and discuss how lifestyle changes, such as diet, can play a crucial role in managing the condition. I'll also share the story of Stephanie Trotter, who was cured of psoriasis after quitting sugar, and offer my own thoughts and insights on this fascinating and complex topic.