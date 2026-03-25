PSL's Historic Reform: Player Auction Model & New Retention Rules (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer! The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is shaking things up with a monumental shift to an auction-based player recruitment model, marking a historic moment for the league. After a decade of relying on the draft system, the PSL is undergoing a complete overhaul, promising a fresh, competitive landscape.

For months, the franchises and the league were locked in discussions about the best way to build their teams. Ultimately, the decision was made to revolutionize the player acquisition process. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had considered various options, including a draft or even a hybrid approach called a "drauction." But they ultimately chose the auction model. The PCB stated that this move aims to "enhance competitive balance, increase transparency, and provide players' greater earning opportunities."

But here's where it gets controversial... The player retention rules are also undergoing a significant transformation. Previously, each of the six franchises could retain up to eight players from the previous season. However, with the addition of two new teams, Hyderabad and Sialkot, this became unsustainable. Disagreements arose during a recent general council meeting. Some existing teams wanted to keep most of their star players, while the newcomers wanted access to a wider pool of talent.

The PSL has attempted to find a middle ground. The number of player retentions has been cut in half, allowing each team to retain only four players. Furthermore, only one player per category is allowed. For example, if the Lahore Qalandars wanted to keep both Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who have always played for them, they could only do so if neither was in the Platinum category, or if they were in the same category. The four retentions will only permit one player in the Platinum Category, with the same rule applying to the Diamond, Gold, and Silver Categories. The placement of players within these categories has yet to be announced.

Unpicked players will be available to Hyderabad and Sialkot, with each new franchise allowed to sign four players before the auction begins, putting them on par with the existing teams. The method for selecting these players has not been clarified yet.

Each team can also directly sign one player outside the auction system. The total team purse has been increased to USD 1.6 million, up from approximately USD 1.1 million previously. These direct signings are only available for players who did not participate in the PSL the previous year.

These reforms represent the most significant changes to player recruitment in PSL history. The drastically reduced retention rules will lead to the greatest player migration between teams the league has seen. There was resistance to some of these changes in past meetings between PCB officials and the teams, which explains why the final decision came relatively late.

The date of the auction is still to be confirmed, as is the ownership structure of the Multan Sultans. The PCB initially announced it would run the team this season after the previous owner, Ali Tareen, chose not to renew his lease. However, they later decided to put the team up for auction after the selling prices of Hyderabad and Sialkot far exceeded expectations. The deadline for submitting technical bids is January 30th.

What do you think about these changes? Do you agree with the shift to an auction model? Will it truly enhance the league's competitiveness? Share your thoughts in the comments below!