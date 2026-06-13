PS5 and PS4 Games to Buy in the Days of Play Sale 2026 (2026)

The gaming world is buzzing with excitement as the Days of Play sale has officially kicked off on PS Store, offering a treasure trove of discounts on PS5 and PS4 titles. With a vast array of games on sale, it's easy to get overwhelmed, but fear not! I'm here to guide you through some of the most notable deals and provide my insights on why these games are worth your attention.

A Gamer's Paradise

The Days of Play sale is an annual event that gamers eagerly anticipate, and this year's edition does not disappoint. With discounts ranging from 35% to a whopping 67%, it's a great opportunity to expand your gaming library without breaking the bank.

Top Picks for PS5

Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft takes us on an emotional journey through Japan, a setting that has long been anticipated by fans. With dual protagonists and an intricate open world, this installment offers a unique blend of stealth and action. The game's emphasis on stealth-based gameplay sets it apart from its RPG counterparts, providing a refreshing take on the franchise.

What makes this game particularly fascinating is its ability to balance intense combat with stealthy infiltration, offering players a versatile and engaging experience.

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 is a multiplayer masterpiece, immersing players in chaotic battles with tight gunplay and exceptional audio design. While the campaign may not be its strongest suit, the game's true brilliance lies in its multiplayer mode, which has set a new standard for the series.

In my opinion, Battlefield 6's multiplayer is a testament to the franchise's evolution, offering a thrilling and addictive experience that keeps players coming back for more.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2 is a cinematic masterpiece that builds upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. With expanded combat scenarios and a continued focus on storytelling, this sequel is a true showcase of Kojima Productions' talent.

One thing that immediately stands out is the game's ability to seamlessly blend delivery missions with combat, creating a unique and engaging gameplay loop.

PS4 Gems

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is a classic that has stood the test of time. While it may show its age in certain aspects, the single-player campaign remains fantastic, offering a range of memorable moments.

What many people don't realize is that this game revolutionized online multiplayer, setting a new standard for the genre. Its simplicity adds a certain charm, making it a must-play for any FPS enthusiast.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is a dream come true for fighting game enthusiasts, featuring some of the greatest fighters ever made, including Capcom vs. SNK 2 and Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper. While it may lack some single-player modes, the sheer quality and variety of content make up for it.

If you're a fan of arcade-style fighting games, this collection is an absolute must-have.

A Word of Caution

While these games offer incredible value during the Days of Play sale, it's important to remember that sales can sometimes cloud our judgment. As an avid gamer and analyst, I always encourage players to exercise caution and only purchase games that align with their interests and preferences.

Final Thoughts

The Days of Play sale is a fantastic opportunity to explore a diverse range of games at discounted prices. From the emotional journey of Assassin's Creed Shadows to the cinematic brilliance of Death Stranding 2, there's something for every gamer.

So, gear up, top up your PSN wallet, and dive into this gaming paradise! Remember, the sale ends on June 10th, so don't miss out on these incredible deals.