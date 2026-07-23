PS Plus Shifts Focus: What It Means for PS4 Gamers (2026)

A New Era for PS Plus: Say Goodbye to PS4 Games!

The Future is PS5-Centric

As announced by Sony, the focus of PS Plus has shifted, and it's a big deal for gamers. From January 2026 onwards, native PS4 games are no longer the priority for monthly updates.

Sony's official statement from their January 2025 PlayStation Blog post reads: "As we transition to PS5, PS4 games will take a backseat and will only occasionally be featured in PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We might still offer titles compatible with both PS4 and PS5 consoles beyond this date."

But here's the twist: the change is subtle. If you glance at the PS Plus Essential and PS Plus Extra lineups for January 2026, you might not even notice the difference. Out of the three new titles added to PS Plus Essential, two have PS4 versions: Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper. Only Need for Speed Unbound is exclusive to PS5.

Similarly, for PS Plus Extra, eight out of the nine upcoming games have PS4 versions, including Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Only A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a PS5-only title.

Perhaps Sony is easing us into this transition. Going forward, PS4 users on PS Plus should expect a limited selection of new titles. If a PS5 game has a PS4 counterpart, it'll be included. However, Sony seems confident enough to now feature PS5-only titles in monthly updates.

So, how does this change affect your PS Plus experience? Are you still a PS4 gamer? Share your thoughts in the comments!

This article was written by Liam Croft, a lifelong PlayStation enthusiast and Metal Gear Solid fan. These days, he enjoys the latest PS5 titles and supports Derby County, which, he admits, is his Achilles' heel.