Proud Mom Juhi Chawla Shares Son's Columbia University Graduation Pics (2026)

Juhi Chawla, the proud mother of Arjun Mehta, has shared a heartwarming moment with her followers as her son graduates from Columbia University. This achievement is all the more special given the prestigious nature of the institution and the elite Phi Beta Kappa Society to which Arjun has been inducted. The actor and her family have a history with Columbia, as her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, also graduated from the same university in 2023. The family's connection to the university is a testament to their academic excellence and dedication to their studies.

Arjun's graduation is a significant milestone, and Juhi's social media post captures the joy and pride of a parent witnessing their child's success. The images show Arjun in his graduation robe and cap, throwing his cap in the air with his classmates, and collecting his degree from the dean and professors. The actor's caption, 'Columbia '26 🎓👏🏻 anddd initiated into the elite Phi Beta Kappa Society … many congratulationsssss Arjunnn!! Chalo … ab chutti (now holidays),' reflects the excitement and satisfaction of a mother seeing her child achieve a major academic accomplishment.

The Phi Beta Kappa Society, founded in 1776, is the oldest and most prestigious academic honor society in the United States. It champions excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and is reserved for students who demonstrate outstanding academic excellence and high grade point averages. Arjun's induction into this society is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Juhi Chawla's journey in the Hindi film industry is also noteworthy. She made her acting debut in 1986 and rose to fame with the release of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' in 1988. Her marriage to businessman Jay Mehta in 1996 further solidified her status as one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry. In recent times, she has appeared in projects such as 'The Railway Men', 'Sharmaji Namkeen', and 'Hush Hush'.

Despite her success, Juhi's children, Jahnavi and Arjun, are not too keen on watching her films, especially her earlier work. Arjun once told her that he found her romantic roles on screen 'strange'. This highlights the complex relationship between an actor's personal and professional lives and the perceptions of their family members. Juhi's humility and willingness to acknowledge her children's preferences demonstrate her grounded nature and respect for their opinions.

In conclusion, Juhi Chawla's social media post celebrating Arjun's graduation from Columbia University is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of academic achievement and the pride that comes with it. It also highlights the complex dynamics between an actor's personal and professional lives and the perceptions of their family members. As Arjun continues his academic journey, he will undoubtedly carry the values of hard work, dedication, and excellence that have been instilled in him by his parents.