Protests at St. Paul Church: Arrests, Lawsuits, and Immigration Controversy (2026)

A group of protesters, including a Christian reverend, were arrested for disrupting a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota. The protesters, led by Nekima Levy Armstrong, were denouncing federal immigration agents and their alleged ties to the pastor of the church. The incident has sparked controversy, with some calling it a 'gross abuse of power' and others defending it as a peaceful protest. The protesters were charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, and more arrests could be coming. The case has also drawn attention to the controversial use of federal statutes, such as the Ku Klux Klan Act, to prosecute protesters. Meanwhile, a journalist who was present at the protest has faced scrutiny, with the Justice Department considering charges against him for his role in the incident. The arrests and charges have ignited a debate about the balance between free speech and law enforcement, and the public is invited to share their thoughts in the comments.