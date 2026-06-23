Protestors Chant 'Bjarke Ingels Shame On You' at BIG Architecture Studio (2026)

When Architecture Meets Activism: A Protest Shakes the Foundations of BIG

In a powerful display of solidarity, employees from the renowned Danish architecture studio BIG, alongside members of the Unite union, took to the streets of London today. Their mission? To challenge the proposed layoffs that have left nearly half of the studio's workforce in limbo. But here's where it gets controversial... While the company claims to be following UK guidelines, protesters argue that BIG's handling of the situation is not only unfair but also hypocritical, given the reported £7 million in dividends paid to shareholders.

The demonstration, held outside BIG's Broadgate offices, saw a group of 40 individuals unite in chants directed at studio founder Bjarke Ingels. Among the rallying cries were "Bjarke Ingels, shame on you" and "Seven million Bjarke has stowed, give your workers what they're owed." These slogans highlight the stark contrast between the financial gains of the company's leadership and the precarious situation of its employees. And this is the part most people miss... While BIG is known for its innovative designs and global presence, this incident sheds light on the often-overlooked labor issues within the architecture industry.

According to Unite, 72 out of the studio's 160 employees are at risk of redundancy following the loss of a major project. The union has been advocating for improved redundancy terms and urging BIG to explore alternatives to layoffs. A Unite representative revealed that over 80 employees have joined the Section of Architectural Workers, a branch of the union. However, he claimed that BIG has repeatedly refused to meet with union officials, despite the significant union density within the studio.

"This is one of the first architectural workplaces in the country to reach this kind of union density, and yet the employer has repeatedly refused to meet with us and engage with what their employees want to talk about," the representative stated. He also pointed out the irony of BIG's situation: while the company is laying off employees in London, it is simultaneously hiring in other European offices. "This company is hiring, mass hiring at other offices within Europe, and yet they are trying to push through over 70 redundancies on the shortest possible timeline," he added.

In response, Henriette Helstrup, managing director of BIG's London firm, confirmed to Dezeen that the studio had indeed lost a major project in November due to circumstances beyond their control. She assured that the redundancy process is being carried out "in full accordance with UK guidelines and due process." However, this explanation has done little to quell the outrage among employees and union members.

Is BIG prioritizing profits over people? This question lingers as the protest brings to light the broader issue of labor rights in the architecture industry. BIG, founded by Bjarke Ingels in Copenhagen in 2005, has since expanded to include studios in New York, Barcelona, and London. Yet, it is not alone in facing scrutiny over employee dismissals. Recently, Snøhetta was accused of laying off pro-union employees at its New York office, indicating a troubling trend in the industry.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the architecture world is no longer just about designing buildings—it's about building a fair and just workplace. What do you think? Is BIG handling this situation ethically, or is there more they could do to support their employees? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Photography by Tom Ravenscroft.

Read more about:

- London

- BIG

- UK

- Architecture Unionisation

- Architecture