Prominent Alumni Fight Back: Jesuit High School's Co-Ed Decision Sparks Controversy (2026)

The ongoing debate surrounding the decision to make Jesuit High School co-ed has sparked a passionate response from a group of prominent alumni, who are fighting to preserve the school's traditional all-boys status. This decision, made by the school's board, has ignited a heated discussion, with some alumni questioning the transparency and diligence of the process. The alumni's concerns center around the perceived lack of engagement with the school's long-standing supporters and the sudden announcement of a significant change to the school's defining character.

The alumni's open letter highlights their belief that the board's decision was made without proper consultation and consideration of alternative options. They argue that the school's leadership failed to seek input from alumni, conduct an independent feasibility study, or engage in an extended period of discernment with families and graduates. This has led to a sense of betrayal among some alumni, who feel their contributions and loyalty have been overlooked.

One of the key arguments put forward by the alumni is the financial aspect. They offer a $100,000 donation to pause the transition for a year and conduct an independent study, suggesting that the school's financial challenges could be addressed through other means. However, school leaders have maintained that the board has been actively consulting with external partners since 2022, and the decision to go co-ed was made after a thorough evaluation of various factors.

The alumni's resistance to the co-ed decision is rooted in their desire to preserve the school's rich history and tradition. They argue that the all-boys model has contributed to the school's success and identity, and they fear that the inclusion of girls will disrupt this unique educational environment. The alumni's passion is evident in their continued efforts to pressure the school, even as the transition to co-ed enrollment is well underway.

On the other hand, supporters of the co-ed decision, including some alumni, argue that it aligns with the Jesuit educational philosophy and the Society of Jesus' mission. They believe that welcoming young women will enhance the school's educational offerings and reflect the core principles of Ignatian spirituality. This perspective emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and the potential for girls to contribute to the school's vibrant and mission-driven community.

As the school prepares for the 2027 co-ed enrollment, the tension between tradition and progress continues to simmer. The alumni's passionate advocacy for the all-boys model highlights the complex emotions and values that are at play in this educational institution's evolution. The outcome of this debate will shape the future of Jesuit High School and the role it plays in the community, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of its students and alumni.