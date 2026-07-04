Problematic Gaming in Singapore Youth: Understanding the Rise & Finding Solutions (2026)

Singapore's youth are facing a gaming crisis, with a recent study revealing alarming rates of problematic gaming and related issues. The study, led by Associate Professor Peter Chew, sheds light on the prevalence of Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) and Gaming Disorder (GD) among young adults in Singapore, with 10.3% and 5% meeting the criteria, respectively. This is significantly higher than the global average, sparking concern among experts.

But what's behind this trend? The answer lies in the unique social and cultural context of Singapore. Urban sociologists highlight the need for a 'third place' - a social space outside of home and school/work - and gaming has become that outlet for many youth. With limited options for stress relief and social connection, gaming provides an accessible escape, especially with its immersive design and rewards.

Here's where it gets controversial: Some argue that gaming isn't inherently bad. Mr. Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder of Impart, believes gaming can be a positive space for youth to explore their identity and connect with peers. He emphasizes the distinction between healthy and unhealthy gaming, where the former focuses on mastery, teamwork, and connection.

The study also found that males are more at risk, with higher percentages meeting the criteria for these disorders. Participants with IGD or GD reported increased time spent gaming, stronger gaming motivations, more negative emotions, and poorer sleep quality. These findings suggest a complex interplay of factors, including stress, boredom, and the addictive nature of gaming.

And this is the part most people miss: Gaming can be a symptom of deeper struggles. Experts link excessive gaming to underlying issues like academic pressure, family stress, anxiety, and depression. It serves as a form of escape, especially when other outlets are costly or restricted. The study's findings emphasize the importance of addressing these underlying issues and providing alternative forms of connection and stress relief.

So, what can be done? Experts suggest a multi-faceted approach:

Recognize the signs of problematic gaming, such as preoccupation, isolation, neglecting responsibilities, and mood swings.

Encourage offline activities and a balanced lifestyle, including sports, hobbies, and quality sleep.

Foster open communication and support networks for youth to discuss their struggles.

Implement parental controls and educate children about healthy gaming habits.

Provide alternative 'third places' for youth to connect and explore their identities.

By understanding the complex factors contributing to problematic gaming, we can develop effective strategies to support Singapore's youth. The key is to strike a balance between embracing the positive aspects of gaming and addressing the underlying issues that drive excessive gaming behavior. What do you think? Is gaming a friend or foe to youth in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comments below!