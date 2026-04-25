Pro Cycling Team's Misadventure: Snowed In at Altitude (2026)

A Snowed-In Pro Cycling Team's Survival Guide: Battling the Elements at High Altitude

Imagine being trapped in a winter wonderland, but instead of a cozy fireplace, you're facing a brutal training camp.

Jonas Abrahamsen and his Uno-X Mobility teammates were lured to the Sierra Nevada with promises of a sunny training paradise, only to be greeted by a relentless arctic blast. The team has been enduring a whiteout at 2,350m altitude, where the snow has piled up to an astonishing 5 feet, making outdoor training nearly impossible.

But these pros aren't ones to back down from a challenge. They've transformed their hotel into a high-altitude Zwift center, grinding through six-hour indoor sessions that mimic outdoor training. It's a testament to their determination, but also a test of mental fortitude and aerobic capacity.

And this is where it gets controversial...

Abrahamsen's Strava reveals a staggering 50 hours of Zwift training in just 25 days, with only seven days of outdoor riding. Even for a Zwift enthusiast like him, this raises questions: Is this an effective strategy, or a recipe for burnout?

Other teams, like Decathlon-CMA CGM and Visma-Lease a Bike, have also been forced indoors due to the weather. Wout van Aert, for instance, managed just one outdoor ride in four days at altitude. Meanwhile, Tom Pidcock and his Q36.5 teammates enjoyed a sunny training camp in Chile, highlighting the stark contrast in conditions.

Abrahamsen and Niklas Behrens of Visma shared their experiences on Instagram, offering a rare glimpse into the monotonous reality of snowed-in altitude camps. The videos showcase the team's grueling routine, including calorie-laden meals, intense indoor training, and even some unconventional technique drills.

A Day in the Life of an Indoor Training Camp:

Breakfast: A hearty 500g oatmeal with jam, bread, and omelet, packing at least 900 calories and 225g of carbs. It's a simple yet effective cycling breakfast.

Mobility and Activation Drills: These routines, popularized by UAE Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogačar, are designed to keep muscles firing and prevent injuries. Abrahamsen demonstrates a 20-minute session focusing on spine, hips, and shoulders, crucial for cyclists spending hours in a fixed position.

Technique Training: Uno-X's riders slalom around cones in an old gymnasium, a rare sight in pro cycling. These handling drills, suggested by UAE's João Almeida, aim to improve riders' skills for the high-speed peloton.

Zwift Ride 1 (AM): A 3-hour base ride with 5 x 20-minute intervals at LT1 (aerobic threshold), a staple of endurance training.

Recovery Snack: A mix of juice, gummy bears, and protein shakes, providing a quick 580-calorie boost with 120g of carbs and 25g of protein.

Lunch: A unique blend of rice, chocolate cereal, and maple syrup, totaling at least 1,340 calories and 305g of carbs. It's a meal that pushes the boundaries of conventional nutrition.

Zwift Ride 2 (PM): Another 3-hour session with intense intervals at LT2 and VO2 Max, simulating race conditions and building durability.

Dinner: Beefburger and hasselback potatoes, a classic pre-rest day meal to boost morale and energy.

Uno-X's High-Altitude Experiment:

Uno-X Mobility's early arrival in Sierra Nevada on January 14 sparked curiosity in the WorldTour training community. Their head coach, Olav Aleksander Bu, is known for his innovative 'Norwegian method,' focusing on lactate-driven training. This approach has proven effective in building 'hypoxic memory,' enhancing the efficiency of altitude training.

However, starting altitude training this early in the season can be a gamble. The unpredictable January weather in Europe may not always cooperate, as Uno-X discovered. Despite the challenges, the team's dedication to Zwift and altitude training will undoubtedly impact their performance in their debut WorldTour season.

What do you think? Is this an innovative approach to training, or a risky gamble? Share your thoughts in the comments below!