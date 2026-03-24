Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Left Bollywood for Hollywood: 'I Felt Limited' (2026)

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Indian stars who enjoys global recognition today, with a substantial body of work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. At the height of her Bollywood career, she moved to the United States to pursue opportunities in Hollywood, effectively rebooting her career there. In a recent chat with Firstpost, Priyanka revealed that she never intended to leave Bollywood, but she felt “pushed” to explore options beyond Hindi cinema.

Priyanka Chopra on moving to Hollywood

Reflecting on her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka explained, “I don’t think I ever wanted to leave Bollywood. I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I wanted to broaden my horizons. I was kind of pushed into seeking opportunities that would be exciting for me as an artist. I ended up working in America, and now, after nearly 12 years, I’m finally gaining momentum to choose truly remarkable projects, which isn’t easy.”

She added, “I love my Indian films. I’m thrilled to be back in Varanasi, India, again, and I wouldn’t want to have to choose between the two. I’ve never had to. I feel like I straddle both worlds, and I enjoy working in both industries. They’re different in many ways, just as cultures are, but now my brain can operate in two different modes, which is a unique, amazing, and fun position to be in.”

Her entry into Hollywood began with her music career in 2012. She made her Western acting debut as the lead in the TV series Quantico. Since then, she has taken on supporting roles in major films such as Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections. Today, Priyanka headlines several high-profile international projects like Citadel, Heads of State, and The Bluff, her upcoming film with Karl Urban.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff is described as a pirate-adventure film featuring Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison in key roles. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Additionally, she is involved in S. S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which will mark her return to Indian cinema after eight years. Co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

And this is the part many people miss: Priyanka’s career illustrates how crossing between two major film industries can expand an artist’s toolkit and audience, but it also comes with trade-offs—time away from home, different creative rhythms, and the challenge of staying authentic across cultures. Do you think more actors should pursue cross-border projects, or should they stay rooted in one industry to protect their personal and artistic identity? Share your thoughts in the comments.