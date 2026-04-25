Private Schools' Struggles: Lack of Guidance in Academy Conversion (2026)

Imagine a scenario where private schools, eager to open their doors to a wider community, are met with silence and confusion instead of guidance. This is the stark reality for many private institutions seeking to convert to state-funded academies or free schools. A recent report by the Private Education Policy Forum (PEPF) reveals a startling trend: only 27 private schools in England and Wales—a mere 1% of the total 2,500—have made this transition over the past decade. The last conversion occurred in 2016-17, leaving many to wonder: why the stagnation?

But here's where it gets controversial... While the process of conversion is shrouded in ambiguity, the report highlights that nearly all schools that did convert boast ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Ofsted ratings, with pupils outperforming their peers in local state schools. This raises a critical question: Are we missing an opportunity to enhance educational standards across the board by not streamlining this process?

The PEPF’s analysis of 27 conversion applications and interviews with key stakeholders uncovered two primary motivations: financial sustainability and a social mission. Many schools cited financial pressures, often tied to broader demographic shifts, as a driving force. Others emphasized a desire to return to their founding principles—educating a diverse cross-section of society, not just those who can afford fees. And this is the part most people miss... This dual motivation challenges the common perception that private schools convert solely for financial survival, inviting a deeper conversation about their role in society.

Interestingly, the conversions have largely been successful. Former private schools have seen increases in the proportions of pupils with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and those eligible for Free School Meals (FSM). For instance, in 2024-25, 67.9% of pupils in former independent primary schools met expected standards in reading, writing, and maths, compared to 60.2% in local state schools. At the secondary level, 50.9% achieved a grade 5 or higher in GCSE English or Maths, versus 43.6% in state schools. However, nine out of 24 schools initially required improvement post-conversion—a point that could spark differing opinions on the readiness of schools to transition.

Despite these successes, the report underscores a glaring issue: schools are ‘left in the dark’ due to a lack of centralized support. While the Department for Education (DfE) engages in conversations, there’s no structured framework to guide schools through the conversion process. This piecemeal approach leaves many institutions grappling with critical questions unanswered. The PEPF has called on the DfE to establish a permanent conversion route and a peer mentoring network to address this gap.

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Should the government prioritize creating a clearer pathway for private schools to convert, or is the current system sufficient? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!