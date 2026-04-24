Private Jet Flight Attendant: Earning $100K, Working 21 Days a Month (2026)

Ever wondered what it’s really like to earn a six-figure salary while jet-setting around the globe? Meet Kelley Lokensgard, a private jet flight attendant who makes over $100,000 a year—but her job is anything but a luxury vacation. Behind the scenes, it’s a world of relentless hard work, meticulous planning, and constant problem-solving. But here’s where it gets fascinating: Lokensgard wouldn’t have it any other way. She thrives on the grind, seeing the world for free while catering to the whims of the ultra-wealthy, from celebrities to business moguls.

By the time Lokensgard, 33, greets her VIP passengers on the tarmac, she’s already been working for hours. “I grocery shop the night before, arrive two hours early to load flower arrangements, prep appetizers, and ensure the cabin is spotless,” she told Business Insider. “People don’t realize how many details go into making it look effortless.” As the chief cabin attendant at Silver Air Private Jets, her role is far from the glitz and glamour often portrayed on social media. Instead, it’s about invisible labor, discretion, and tailoring every flight to her clients’ exacting standards.

But here’s where it gets controversial: While Lokensgard loves her job, the private aviation industry is a niche, largely non-unionized field where flight attendants like her often face irregular hours, extended travel, and fewer labor protections compared to commercial airlines. Is the high salary worth the trade-offs? That’s a question many in the industry are debating.

Lokensgard’s days are spent aboard the Gulfstream G550, a multimillion-dollar jet with a bedroom and intercontinental range. She’s away from her Los Angeles home for up to 21 days a month, working long hours on flights that can stretch across oceans. For instance, a flight from Van Nuys Airport to Tokyo involves 11 hours in the air, multiple meal services, and the pressure to deliver flawless service. “Sometimes clients don’t want catering, so I’ll arrange everything from steak to sushi, chicken tenders, and desserts,” she explains. “I’ll shop at Erewhon or collaborate with local steakhouses to sear a steak I’ll finish on the plane.” And this is the part most people miss: she’s not just a flight attendant—she’s a chef, safety inspector, housekeeper, and logistics coordinator all in one.

Despite the demands, Lokensgard finds joy in the chaos. She’s seen the world, from London to Nice to quaint Austrian ski towns, often staying with the plane for a few days to explore. “We make the most of it,” she says. “We visit museums, eat amazing food, and I even build relationships with local chefs for future catering needs.” But the job doesn’t stop when she’s home. She’s constantly repacking, keeping a spare uniform in her car, and staying ready for last-minute calls. “On one reserve day, I got a 6 a.m. call for an 8:30 a.m. flight from Teterboro Airport,” she recalls. “We were in the air by 8:26 a.m., which really built trust with the client.”

Here’s the bigger question: Is private aviation a dream job or a demanding grind? Lokensgard’s salary is significantly higher than most commercial flight attendants, who earn between $30,000 and $80,000 annually. But the lack of union protections and the physical toll of the job raise important concerns. As private aviation grows, will the industry address these issues, or will it remain a high-reward, high-stress niche?

What do you think? Is the six-figure salary worth the sacrifices, or does the industry need to evolve? Let us know in the comments below!