Princewill Umanmielen Transfer: Top EDGE Player Leaves Ole Miss for NCAA Portal (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, Ole Miss EDGE player Princewill Umanmielen has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, as reported by On3. This news is sure to stir up some excitement and speculation among college football fans, particularly because Umanmielen is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in his position group.

Umanmielen spent the previous two seasons playing for Nebraska before making the switch to Ole Miss prior to the 2025 season. During his tenure in Oxford, he demonstrated his skills and impact on the field, amassing impressive stats that include 45 tackles, 9.0 sacks, along with a pass breakup and an interception. His performance was critical in leading Ole Miss to what many consider the most remarkable season in the history of Rebels football.

The team finished the regular season with a record of 11-1, marking the highest number of wins in a single season for the school. Additionally, this successful run allowed the Rebels to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

What makes this season even more intriguing is how Ole Miss managed to exceed expectations following a sudden coaching change. After Lane Kiffin left for LSU, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to head coach. Under his leadership, the Rebels showcased their capabilities by defeating Tulane decisively with a score of 41-10 in a home playoff match. They then achieved a significant victory against Georgia, the sole team that had previously defeated them during the regular season, winning that matchup 39-34. However, their journey came to an end when they faced off against the Miami Hurricanes in the national semifinal.

Umanmielen's journey to Ole Miss began after a two-year stint at Nebraska, where he recorded 35 tackles, including 15 solo efforts, and secured 1.5 sacks throughout his initial seasons in Lincoln. Coming out of high school, he was highly regarded as a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which aggregates ratings from various recruiting services. He was ranked as the No. 227 overall recruit nationwide and earned the distinction of being the No. 22 EDGE rusher in the country.

As of the moment Umanmielen's transfer intentions became public, he held the status of being the No. 22 overall player in the transfer portal and was recognized as the fifth-ranked EDGE rusher available.

