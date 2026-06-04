Princetown Ghost Town: Will Dartmoor Prison Reopen After Radon Scare? (2026)

Princetown's Future Hangs in the Balance: Will It Become a Ghost Town Without the Prison?

Princetown, a quaint village nestled in Devon, faces an uncertain future. The community is grappling with the potential closure of its prison, HMP Dartmoor, which could leave the town in a state of decline. The prison's closure in July 2024 due to high levels of radon gas has sparked debates about the village's economic and social well-being.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) assures that the prison's closure is temporary and that safety measures have been implemented. However, the economic impact of the prison's potential closure is a pressing concern. Tim Jones, chairman of the South West Business Council, estimates a significant financial gap of £30 million in the local economy if the prison staff and inmates were to leave. This prediction highlights the critical role the prison plays in sustaining the village's economy.

Jane Liversidge, a local resident and Post Office worker, shares her fears of the village's transformation into a ghost town. The decline in businesses, such as the recent closure of the visitor center, serves as a stark reminder of the prison's importance to Princetown's prosperity. Nikki Hirst, founder of the Princetown Business Network, emphasizes the need to preserve the village's current state and plan for the future.

Despite the concerns, Terry Hirst, Nikki's husband and owner of the Rambler's Rest Guesthouse, argues for the prison's re-opening. He believes it would be more cost-effective to reuse the existing prison rather than construct a new one. The MoJ's response acknowledges the temporary nature of the closure, ensuring that safety measures are in place and that staff remain on-site until new arrangements are made.

As Princetown's fate hangs in the balance, the community awaits the outcome of the investigation into the prison's re-opening. The village's future is a testament to the delicate balance between public health, economic stability, and the preservation of a community's way of life.