Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Year Message After Home Break-In (2026)

Prince William and Princess Kate faced a security breach at their home just days before Christmas. The royal couple released a cheerful New Year's message despite this unsettling event. The security breach at Kensington Palace has raised questions about the effectiveness of royal protection measures.

Despite the unsettling news, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their well-wishes with the world. Just hours after reports of the break-in surfaced, they released a heartfelt statement: 'Happy New Year to everyone around the world! Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!!' This message, paired with a roundup of their family's highlights from the year, showcased their resilience and commitment to maintaining a positive public presence.

The Waleses had a year filled with significant milestones. Prince George, 12, took his first official steps into royal duties, Princess Charlotte, 10, made a memorable appearance alongside her father, and Prince Louis, 7, stole the spotlight at several key events.

The intruder, who is now in custody, managed to enter Kensington Palace twice in the week leading up to Christmas, carrying a 'heavy rucksack.' Palace aides were notified of the breach, but details remain tightly guarded as the investigation unfolds.

2025 was a mix of triumphs and challenges for the Waleses. From their children's growing roles in royal life to the unsettling security incident, their story is a reminder that even the most privileged families face unexpected hurdles.