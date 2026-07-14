Prince Philip's blunt nickname for Meghan Markle revealed by royal author (2026)

In the world of royal gossip and intrigue, a new revelation has emerged, shedding light on the complex dynamics within the British monarchy. The focus this time is on the late Prince Philip and his intriguing relationship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

A Nickname's Tale

Prince Philip, known for his blunt and often witty remarks, had a unique way of referring to Meghan Markle when she first entered the royal fold. According to royal biographer Hugo Vickers, Philip dubbed her "the American," a moniker that hints at a certain wariness or perhaps a playful jab at her background. This nickname stands in contrast to the more lighthearted "Sparkle," given by the staff at Sandringham, who joyfully welcomed the couple at the annual Christmas party.

Royal Reservations

The reaction from the royal family was not entirely positive, with Prince Charles taking a cautious approach, advising Harry to "have fun with her, but don't marry her." This sentiment was echoed by the Queen herself, who suggested Harry wait a year before making any hasty decisions. It seems the family had their reservations about Meghan, with some even drawing comparisons to Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, due to their shared American heritage and the scandal surrounding her marriage to King Edward VIII.

A Rare Appearance

Despite his retirement from royal duties in 2017, Prince Philip made a rare public appearance at the wedding of Harry and Meghan in 2018. His presence at the Galilee Porch was a testament to the importance of the occasion, and a sign of his support for the couple, despite any initial misgivings.

Meghan's Perspective

Meghan herself has shared fond memories of her first Christmas with the royal family, recalling a delightful dinner conversation with Prince Philip. However, little did she know that her lively chatter was directed towards his "bad ear," a fact that Harry later revealed, leaving Meghan amused and slightly embarrassed.

A Cautious Warning

Prince Philip's cautionary advice to his grandson was not limited to just one occasion. Author Andrew Lownie claims that Philip warned Harry, "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them," a sentiment that was reportedly echoed by The Sunday Times. This warning, delivered with the wisdom of a seasoned royal, highlights the traditionalist views of the older generation and their concerns about the potential pitfalls of marrying an actress.

A Deeper Reflection

What makes this story particularly fascinating is the insight it provides into the dynamics of the royal family. It showcases the complex emotions and considerations that come with royal marriages, especially when they involve individuals from outside the traditional royal circle. The nicknames and warnings are a window into the inner workings of the monarchy, revealing a blend of tradition, caution, and, at times, a touch of humor.

In my opinion, these revelations add a layer of depth to our understanding of the royal family. They remind us that, despite their privileged positions, they are not immune to the complexities and challenges of human relationships. It's a reminder that, even within the confines of royalty, love and family dynamics can be both a source of joy and a cause for concern.