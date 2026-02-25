Prince of Monaco's First Foal: A Stunning Filly Unveiled! | Thoroughbred Breeding News (2026)

Get ready to witness the birth of a potential racing legend! The first reported foal of Claiborne Farm's Grade 1 champion, Prince of Monaco, has arrived, and it's a stunning filly. But here's where it gets exciting: this isn't just any foal—her dam, Itgetsgreaterlater, a mare by the legendary Justify, was acquired by Wasabi Ventures Stables for $80,000 at the 2023 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. Born on January 12 at Serendipity Springs near Lexington, this filly carries the weight of high expectations.

And this is the part most people miss: Itgetsgreaterlater hails from a family line that’s no stranger to success. Her lineage includes multiple graded stakes winners, such as the Grade 1 champion Cupid and the Grade 2 winner Kathleen O. This pedigree suggests that the new filly could inherit the speed and stamina that define her ancestors.

George Adams, director of stallions and breeding for Wasabi Ventures Stables, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm: 'She's a beast of a filly. She has tons of substance, is very correct, and the stallion really stamped her. If they all look like her, Prince of Monaco is going to be a star.' But here's where it gets controversial: Can Prince of Monaco, a relatively new stallion, live up to the hype? His first book included 176 mares, 25% of which were black-type horses, and he stands for a hefty $30,000 fee. Is this a sign of his potential, or is the market overestimating his abilities?

Prince of Monaco, a son of Speightstown, made waves as a yearling when he sold for $950,000 at Fasig-Tipton's 2022 Saratoga Sale. Trained by the renowned Bob Baffert, he debuted at age 2 with an impressive 8-length victory. He followed this up with commanding wins in the Best Pal Stakes (G3) by 4 1/4 lengths and the Del Mar Futurity (G1) by three-quarters of a length. At 3, he narrowly missed victory in the Woody Stephens Stakes (G1) and the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (G1), finishing second by a half-length and a neck, respectively, to multiple Grade 1 winner Book'em Danno.

Here’s the burning question: With such a strong start to his breeding career and a pedigree to match, is Prince of Monaco the next big name in stallion circles, or is it too early to crown him a star? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this rising star and his promising first foal!