Prince George's Education: Where Will He Go to School? | Royal Family News (2026)

The upcoming decision regarding Prince George's secondary education has sparked a fascinating discussion among royal enthusiasts and education experts alike. As the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, George's educational path is a significant milestone, and the couple's approach to this choice is intriguing.

Royal Education Conundrum

What makes this situation particularly interesting is the potential flexibility the royal family has in securing school placements. Melanie Sanderson, an expert from The Good Schools Guide, suggests that the Waleses might be holding multiple places at different schools, a luxury most parents don't have. This privilege highlights the unique position of the royal family, where the 'normal rules' may not apply.

Personally, I find it quite remarkable that such a decision could be kept under wraps. In today's media-saturated world, it's rare for any significant move by the royal family to go unnoticed. The fact that no one seems to know where Prince George will be enrolled indicates a high level of discretion and planning.

A Royal's Educational Journey

Prince George's current school, Lambrook, is a co-educational preparatory school, which he attends with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This choice already sets them apart from their parents' educational backgrounds, as both Prince William and Princess Kate attended private boarding schools.

The speculation about George's future school is a testament to the public's fascination with the royal family's every move. William's alma mater, Eton College, has been a popular guess, given its proximity to Windsor Castle and its prestigious reputation. However, Kate's own educational background at Marlborough College also opens up an alternative path.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the potential influence of parental experience on their children's education. Will Prince George follow in his father's footsteps, or will the Waleses opt for a co-educational environment like the one Princess Kate experienced? This decision could offer a glimpse into their parenting style and values.

The Broader Perspective

This situation also raises questions about the broader educational landscape. The royal family's choices often set trends and influence decisions for other parents. If the Waleses were to choose a less traditional path, it might encourage a shift in educational preferences among the elite.

In my opinion, this is a prime example of how the royal family's decisions can have a ripple effect on societal norms and expectations. It's not just about where Prince George goes to school; it's about the message that choice sends to the public.

As the world eagerly awaits the announcement, I believe this story highlights the unique intersection of royalty, education, and public interest. It's a reminder that even the most personal decisions of the royal family are often played out on a grand stage, shaping perceptions and trends in unexpected ways.