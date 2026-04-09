A dire warning to the Royal Family: Prince Andrew's risky business ventures

A shocking revelation

In a bold move, a British businessman took it upon himself to send a direct message to the Prince of Wales, highlighting a potential scandal that could taint the reputation of the entire monarchy. This revelation, which I stumbled upon years later, sheds light on a long-standing mystery: the financial dealings of Prince Andrew.

The scheme unravels

As UK trade envoy, Prince Andrew had access to a wealth of opportunities. He would share these insights with his business associates, the Rowlands, giving them an edge over competitors. Together, they targeted questionable regimes, all under the guise of legality. But the ethical implications were clear.

The Rowlands, with their global presence, boasted of joint ventures with hostile states like Russia and China. Their ventures even extended to Africa, targeting former and current heads of state in some of the continent's most troubled regions. It's a shocking web of connections.

A royal's questionable choices

I couldn't help but wonder, what was Prince Andrew's role in all this? His association with the Rowlands and his continued friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, despite his criminal past, raised serious questions. Was the future King aware of the potential damage these associations could cause?

A missed opportunity for reform?

By the time this warning was sent in 2019, it was already too late. Andrew's past actions had left a trail of skeletons, and the damage was done. Could a different path, one of public service like his mother, have averted this crisis? We can only speculate.

The palace's response

We may never know how the palace reacted to this email, but one thing is certain: it highlights the importance of transparency and ethical conduct within the monarchy. This story serves as a reminder that even the most prestigious institutions are not immune to scandal. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the individual, but the system that enables and perpetuates these actions.

What are your thoughts? Do you think the monarchy should be held to a higher standard? Or is this an inevitable consequence of the times we live in? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below.