Prince Andrew's Afghan Investment Briefing: What Was Shared? (2026)

Imagine discovering that sensitive government documents, meant to be kept confidential, were shared with a controversial figure like Jeffrey Epstein. This is exactly what new evidence suggests Prince Andrew did during his time as a UK trade envoy. But here's where it gets controversial: while some argue this was a breach of trust, others claim it might have been part of his role to promote UK interests. Let’s dive into the details and uncover what’s really at stake.

According to documents reviewed by the BBC, Prince Andrew, then the Duke of York, sent Epstein a briefing on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. This wasn’t just any document—it was a confidential report compiled by UK government officials specifically for Andrew. The briefing highlighted lucrative prospects, including high-value mineral deposits like marble, gold, and even uranium, alongside potential oil and gas reserves. At the time, the UK was deeply involved in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, making this information both politically and commercially sensitive.

Sir Vince Cable, the former business secretary, didn’t hold back in his criticism, labeling Andrew’s actions as "appalling behavior." Thames Valley Police are now assessing whether to investigate the alleged sharing of such documents, which could have serious implications. And this is the part most people miss: this isn’t an isolated incident. Emails from the Epstein files reveal Andrew also sent official reports from his trade visits to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. One message even suggests he shared a second batch of files labeled "Overseas bids," likely containing compressed information in Zip files.

Here’s where opinions start to clash: While official guidelines clearly state that trade envoys must maintain confidentiality, a diplomatic source anonymously suggested that sharing such information with potential investors could be justified—if it was to promote UK business interests. Andrew’s note to Epstein, where he mentions offering the information to his network (including contacts in Abu Dhabi), seems to align with this perspective. But is this a valid defense, or does it cross ethical and legal boundaries?

A former senior trade official weighed in, explaining that while most reports a trade envoy sees are routine, some meetings yield genuinely significant commercial opportunities. However, they stressed that sharing such documents outside government channels, especially with someone like Epstein, was absolutely unacceptable. "This was not something a trade envoy could possibly justify," they emphasized.

The fallout from Andrew’s ties to Epstein continues to escalate. The latest batch of documents released by the US government includes unsettling images of Andrew, further tarnishing his reputation. Facing mounting pressure to testify about his Epstein connections, Andrew recently relocated from his Windsor home to the Sandringham Estate. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has stated that the King is ready to support the police as they examine the allegations against his brother.

So, what do you think? Was Andrew acting within the scope of his role, or did he overstep by sharing confidential information with Epstein? Does the potential to promote UK interests justify such actions, or is this a clear violation of trust? Let’s keep the conversation going—share your thoughts in the comments below!