Primordial Black Holes: What Happens When Stars Eat Them? (2026)

In the vast expanse of the cosmos, where stars twinkle and galaxies spin, a captivating question arises: What happens when a star encounters a primordial black hole (PBH)? This theoretical scenario, once the stuff of science fiction, is now the subject of intense scientific inquiry. As we delve into this intriguing topic, we'll explore the life and death of stars that capture these enigmatic objects, uncovering the secrets they hold and the profound implications for our understanding of the universe.

The Primordial Enigma

Primordial black holes, as the name suggests, are hypothetical entities that formed in the primordial soup of the early universe. Unlike stars, which are born from the collapse of gas and dust, PBHs emerged from the direct collapse of densely packed subatomic matter. Their existence remains a mystery, with some scientists speculating that they could be a significant component of dark matter, an elusive substance that makes up most of the universe's mass.

The size of these primordial entities is a subject of debate, with estimates ranging from asteroid-like to lunar-sized. This uncertainty adds to the intrigue, as it raises the question: Could stars, the celestial giants, capture and engulf these minuscule yet potentially powerful objects?

Capturing the Unseen

Ore Gottlieb and his team at MIT set out to answer this very question. In their groundbreaking research, they developed a comprehensive framework to simulate the evolution of stars that capture PBHs. By combining models of stellar evolution with 3D magnetohydrodynamic simulations, they uncovered fascinating insights into this cosmic dance.

One of the key findings was that three-body interactions, where a star encounters a planet or another celestial body, provide a more viable pathway for PBH capture. Unlike direct one-pass capture, which is negligibly rare, three-body interactions can lead to bound, star-crossing orbits, followed by inspiral through repeated dissipative stellar transits.

The Hawking Star: A Celestial Laboratory

When a star captures a PBH, the PBH finds its way to the stellar core, where it begins to accrete material from the star's interior. This process has profound effects on the star's evolution, giving birth to what the authors call a 'Hawking star'. These stars become natural laboratories for studying the growth and feedback of PBHs embedded in dense, rotating media.

The authors highlight two diverging paths post-engulfment. In the first scenario, the PBH accretes stellar material at a Bondi-like rate, forming an accretion disk and generating powerful feedback. This leads to the star's destruction in a spectacular Hawking-star transient powered by a rapidly spinning PBH. In contrast, if feedback moderates disk accretion, the star can exist in a quasi-steady state, altering its luminosity, lifetime, and internal structure without being rapidly destroyed.

The Point of No Return: Disk Formation

The fate of the Hawking star hinges on disk formation, which is governed by angular momentum. Above a certain threshold, rapid accretion occurs, and powerful feedback destroys the star. Conversely, slow and steady accretion allows the Hawking star to survive, albeit quietly.

This dichotomy gives rise to two branches: the explosive branch and the quiet terminal branch. The explosive branch results in a multicomponent electromagnetic counterpart, featuring an x-ray flash followed by a fast UV/blue cooling transient that could last up to a day. If a relativistic jet breaks out, it could create a signal similar to a low-luminosity gamma-ray burst lasting around a minute, accompanied by a synchrotron afterglow.

In contrast, the quiet terminal branch potentially produces gravitational waves (GWs). While the explosive branch leaves behind a low-mass, rapidly spinning black hole, the quiet branch results in a remnant with a mass comparable to the consumed host star. Any future GW detection of a compact binary containing an anomalous low-mass black hole would be a compelling signature of nonstandard compact-object formation.

Observational Implications and Future Directions

The authors emphasize the importance of these findings, highlighting the observational implications across both electromagnetic and GW channels. The systems that quietly consume stars leave behind more massive remnants, while the explosive branch results in BHs with rapid spins and subsolar masses. These remnants serve as valuable probes of PBH, offering insights into their contribution to dark matter.

However, the quiet terminal branch, despite its potential to produce GWs, is not the most fruitful avenue for detection. The mergers that produce these GWs are unlikely to be common, making the key observable the distribution of Hawking stars between quiet and explosive fates. This distribution depends on the mass of the star, the BH's mass, the capture age, and the companion architecture.

The authors conclude by acknowledging the myriad questions that remain. Almost every phase of their outlined scenario presents opportunities for dedicated research. From the capture of BHs to the feedback within stars, each aspect warrants further exploration. In this sense, their work serves as a roadmap, identifying the critical bottlenecks and bifurcation points that shape the destiny of Hawking stars.

As we peer into the cosmos, the capture of primordial black holes by stars opens a window into the mysteries of the early universe. Through the lens of stellar evolution and gravitational interactions, we gain a deeper understanding of the cosmos' intricate tapestry. This research not only advances our knowledge of PBHs but also highlights the profound implications for our understanding of dark matter and the fundamental nature of stars themselves.