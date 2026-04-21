Presidents Day 2026: Which Banks, Mail, and Services Close? Full Opening Hours Guide (2026)

Get ready for some disruptions to your daily routine, as President's Day is almost here! But don't worry, we've got all the info you need to navigate the closures and delays.

Banking and Financial Services Shutdown:

President's Day, an annual federal holiday, is just around the corner, and it's time to prepare for some major banks and financial institutions to take a break. Several big names, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, will shut their branch lobbies for the occasion. Bank of America warns of potential processing delays, so expect some transactions to take a little longer. And if you're waiting for a bank statement, it might not arrive until Tuesday.

But here's a silver lining: ATMs to the rescue! While JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo branches take a breather, their ATMs will remain operational, ensuring you can still access your cash.

Mail Mayhem:

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is joining the closure club, temporarily halting mail delivery and closing its offices. But don't fret; you can still mail that package or return that item on Friday or Saturday before the USPS shutdown. And if you're in a pinch, remember that FedEx offices will be open as usual, although with modified hours for Express and Ground shipping.

Honoring the Presidents:

President's Day is a time to celebrate all U.S. presidents, but it's often associated with honoring iconic leaders like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. The holiday initially commemorated Washington's birthday but later moved to the third Monday in February due to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

Government Services Take a Break:

It's not just banks and mail services; some federally run programs will also hit pause. Social Security offices will close for 24 hours, affecting in-person services for various tasks. However, online services through the my Social Security account will remain accessible. Additionally, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offices will shut down, causing potential delays in applications and customer service.

So, mark your calendars and plan ahead! President's Day closures are coming, but with a bit of preparation, you can navigate the day smoothly. And remember, it's a great opportunity to reflect on the leadership that has shaped the nation.

Controversial Closure: Some might argue that closing essential services on a federal holiday causes unnecessary inconvenience. What's your take? Do you think these closures are justified, or should essential services remain operational on President's Day? Share your thoughts in the comments below!