Preserving Family Voice: A Personal Journey Through Time and Sound (2026)

Imagine losing the sound of a loved one’s voice forever—only to rediscover it in the most unexpected way. That’s exactly what happened to me, and it all began with a movie. But here’s where it gets emotional: The History of Sound, a period drama set partly in 1919, reignited my connection to my father’s voice, which I thought was lost to time. And this is the part most people miss—how a film about preserving sound could lead me to a real-life audio treasure.

The movie follows two music conservatory students, David (Josh O'Connor) and Lionel (Paul Mescal), who bond over their love for obscure folk songs. Their journey takes them to the backwoods of Maine, where they record locals singing on 1919’s cutting-edge technology: wax cylinders, a metal cone, and a diamond-tipped stylus. The idea of capturing sound, something once as fleeting as the wind, felt like a Gilded Age miracle. It made me reflect on my own career in audio—mixing movie sound with my voice—and how little I’d thought about the origins of sound recording.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Was Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, the French inventor of the phonautograph, truly the first to capture sound in the 1850s? His device etched sound waves onto soot-covered paper, but it couldn’t play them back. It wasn’t until Thomas Edison’s phonograph in 1877 that sound could be both recorded and reproduced. Edison’s first recording? The children’s rhyme, 'Mary had a little lamb.' A simple tune, but a revolutionary leap for humanity.

By 1919, Edison’s company had moved from tin foil to wax cylinders—the same year my father was born. Yet, despite my career in audio, I never recorded his voice. Smartphones hadn’t become ubiquitous yet, and the only recording I had was a brief, cracked message he left on my work phone before he passed in 2007. When NPR changed phone systems, that fragment of his voice vanished forever.

Then came the film’s ending—a spoiler alert, but worth it. Lionel, now elderly, discovers a wax cylinder containing David’s voice, singing 'Silver Dagger,' the song that first connected them. It’s a heart-wrenching moment, and I couldn’t help but wish for a similar coda to my father’s story.

After years of searching, a friend’s tip led me to a 1963 Supreme Court recording. My father, then a government lawyer, was arguing a case. Hearing his 43-year-old voice—confident, with a hint of the Bronx accent I’d forgotten—was like stepping back in time. It was the voice that once helped me with algebra and cheered me on at swim meets, a voice I hadn’t heard in half a century.

And this is the part that sparks debate: Should we cherish these rediscovered voices as gifts, or do they open wounds we thought were healed? For me, it was a gift—a reminder of how far we’ve come in preserving sound, thanks to pioneers like Edison and Scott de Martinville. But what do you think? Is there a voice you’d give anything to hear again? Let’s discuss in the comments.

