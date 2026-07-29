Premier League Transfer Window: Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd & More (2026)

The Premier League's Transfer Window: A Look at the Busiest Clubs

The transfer window is open, and Premier League clubs are gearing up for a busy month of January. With the season's title race heating up, teams are looking to strengthen their squads and secure their place in the Champions League. Here's a breakdown of five clubs that are likely to be the busiest before the window closes on February 2nd.

Liverpool: Back on the Market

The Reds made a splash in the summer, spending over $606 million on six new players, including a record-breaking £125 million move for Alexander Isak. However, injuries have forced them back into the market. With Mohamed Salah's future uncertain and the team lacking attacking options, Liverpool may be looking for a replacement striker. The club's spending spree could continue, but the return on investment so far has been disappointing.

Villa: Bolstering the Title Challenge

Villa's dreams of challenging for the title are dependent on their ability to strengthen their squad. Financial sustainability rules limited their spending in the summer, but they managed to improve significantly in the January window last year. With the loan signings of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, Villa nearly made the Champions League. This year, they will look to build on that success and maintain their challenge against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Manchester City: Securing Semenyo

City have won the first major transfer battle of the month by securing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. The Ghana forward has attracted interest from several clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham, after scoring nine times in the Premier League this season. With a reported £65 million buyout clause, Semenyo's move to City adds extra firepower to their already high-scoring side.

Manchester United: Mainoo's Future in Doubt

United's January business may be influenced by the future of Kobbie Mainoo. The England international, who shone in the Euro 2024 final, has yet to start a Premier League game this season. With injuries to key players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, United's midfield options are limited. A sale of Mainoo could provide financial flexibility to add another midfielder, but the club is cautious about short-term recruitment.

West Ham: A Rescue Mission

West Ham is in danger of dropping out of the Premier League for the first time in 14 years. Four points adrift of safety, they are chasing other sides on the rise, such as Nottingham Forest and Leeds. A striker appears to be the top priority for Nuno Espirito Santo, with Niclas Fuellkrug already departing on loan to AC Milan. The club's fate will be decided by their ability to strengthen their squad and avoid a potential relegation battle.