Premier League Sunday Preview: Man United vs Fulham, Tottenham vs Man City & More (2026)

The Premier League heats up in February with a series of thrilling matchups! Will Manchester United's winning streak prevail?

Manchester United, under the fresh leadership of interim coach Michael Carrick, aims to extend their impressive run as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford. This game promises to be an exciting affair as United's momentum meets Fulham's determination. But here's where it gets intriguing: can Fulham pull off an upset and halt United's charge?

Simultaneously, Nottingham Forest battles Crystal Palace, both seeking a crucial victory. Aston Villa, in the midst of a title pursuit, will aim to overpower Brentford and maintain their championship aspirations.

The highlight of the day sees Tottenham Hotspur, a top-eight finisher in the UEFA Champions League, clash with the mighty Manchester City. This encounter is a true test of Tottenham's mettle against one of the league's strongest teams. Will they rise to the challenge or succumb to City's prowess?

In other news, the women's game takes center stage as Manchester City's ladies face Chelsea in a pivotal WSL title race. Additionally, LaLiga features Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano.

Stay tuned for all the action and drama from these highly anticipated matches. Which team will emerge victorious? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below!

Premier League Sunday Preview: Man United vs Fulham, Tottenham vs Man City & More (2026)

References

Top Articles
Ozempic Personality: The 'Meh' Feeling Explained
EuroLeague Fines: Serbian Clubs Dominate, Panathinaikos Owner Tops Individual Penalties
Breakthrough Alzheimer's Drugs: Hope or Hype?
Latest Posts
MELO Bubble Ring: Transforming Fidgeting into an Emotional Interface | Design Innovation 2026
Ubotica's AI Revolution: Partnering with NASA for FAME Mission
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5690

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.