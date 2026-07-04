Premier League Sunday Preview: Man United vs Fulham, Tottenham vs Man City & More (2026)

The Premier League heats up in February with a series of thrilling matchups! Will Manchester United's winning streak prevail?

Manchester United, under the fresh leadership of interim coach Michael Carrick, aims to extend their impressive run as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford. This game promises to be an exciting affair as United's momentum meets Fulham's determination. But here's where it gets intriguing: can Fulham pull off an upset and halt United's charge?

Simultaneously, Nottingham Forest battles Crystal Palace, both seeking a crucial victory. Aston Villa, in the midst of a title pursuit, will aim to overpower Brentford and maintain their championship aspirations.

The highlight of the day sees Tottenham Hotspur, a top-eight finisher in the UEFA Champions League, clash with the mighty Manchester City. This encounter is a true test of Tottenham's mettle against one of the league's strongest teams. Will they rise to the challenge or succumb to City's prowess?

In other news, the women's game takes center stage as Manchester City's ladies face Chelsea in a pivotal WSL title race. Additionally, LaLiga features Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano.

Stay tuned for all the action and drama from these highly anticipated matches. Which team will emerge victorious? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below!