Premier League Midfielders Manchester United Should Sign | Football Transfer News (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of football, the search for the perfect midfielder is an eternal quest. As the Premier League season draws to a close, the spotlight falls on Manchester United, a club in need of a midfield makeover. With the departure of Casemiro and the potential sale of Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a player who can not only fill the void but also bring a spark of creativity to their midfield. But who are the players from every Premier League club who could step up to the challenge and become the next big thing at Old Trafford?

One name that immediately springs to mind is Martin Odegaard from Arsenal. The Norwegian midfielder has been in fine form and has reportedly expressed a desire to join United. With his creative abilities and proven track record in the Premier League, Odegaard could be the perfect replacement for Fernandes. However, the Gunners might be reluctant to part ways, especially at a price tag of £87 million.

From Aston Villa, Boubacar Kamara emerges as a strong contender. The 26-year-old French international has been a cornerstone of Villa's midfield, but with their season in danger of petering out, they might be open to offers. Kamara's versatility and holding midfield prowess make him an attractive prospect for United, but the club's reluctance to part with him could be a stumbling block.

Alex Scott from Bournemouth is another player who has caught the eye. The 22-year-old has made the England squad and is a player on the rise. Scott's Premier League experience and eagerness to make the step up make him a player of interest for United. However, his potential World Cup call-up could be a factor in United's decision-making process.

Yehor Yarmoliuk from Brentford is a midfield all-rounder with a bright future. The 22-year-old Ukrainian has been tied down until 2031, but his talent is undeniable. With his ability to win and keep the ball, Yarmoliuk could be the perfect replacement for Casemiro. Brentford's willingness to part ways might depend on the right offer.

Carlos Baleba from Brighton was United's most-wanted midfielder last summer, but his form has dipped since then. However, his potential as a bargaining chip cannot be overlooked. Baleba's price tag might have dropped, but United could still find themselves in the running for his signature.

Lesley Ugochukwu from Burnley is a young, mobile midfielder who caught United's attention last summer. However, his move to Burnley might have been a step back in his career. United's interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to bolster their midfield options.

Andrey Santos from Chelsea is a player who could be a game-changer for United. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and his preference for a move away from Chelsea could be a deciding factor. Chelsea's willingness to sell might be influenced by the potential to double their investment.

Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace is a left-footed midfielder with exceptional passing abilities. His graceful style and ability to boost the supply line to United's front line make him an attractive prospect. However, the Red Devils' ability to convince him to choose them over other suitors will be a key factor.

James Garner from Everton is a versatile midfielder who should not have been allowed to leave United so easily. His establishment as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League makes him a player of interest for the Red Devils. However, his move to Everton in 2022 might have been a step back in his career.

Josh King from Fulham is a teenager who has shown his ability to thrive in midfield. While he might not be a direct replacement for Casemiro, his potential as a future star cannot be overlooked. United's interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to secure young talent.

Anton Stach from Leeds is a cult hero who could be a dark horse in this race. However, the club's recent prudence might make a move to Old Trafford unlikely. The board's recent decisions suggest a more cautious approach.

Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool is a player whose future at the club is in doubt. The Argentinian's below-par season has led to links with United. While a move is unlikely, it could happen, and United's interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to bolster their midfield options.

Bernardo Silva from Manchester City is a player who has been linked with a move away from the club. With his contract ending at the end of the season, Silva could be a target for United. However, City's reluctance to let him go might be a significant factor.

Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United is a player who has been linked with seemingly everyone. United's current favorite for the Toon midfielder is based on elimination. However, the Red Devils' interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to bolster their midfield options.

Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest is a leading candidate to bolster United's midfield. However, the club's interest in him might be overshadowed by City's eagerness to secure his signature. Anderson's energy and excellence make him a player of interest for United.

Noah Sadiki from Sunderland is a tireless 21-year-old who has been linked with United in the past. The club's interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to secure young talent. However, Sunderland's stance on his potential sale might change come the summer.

Archie Gray from Tottenham is a young midfielder who has emerged from a wretched season with credit. His versatility and ability to step up to the challenge make him a player of interest for United. However, the club's eagerness to avoid relegation might be a factor in their decision-making process.

Mateus Fernandes from West Ham is a player who has impressed this season. United's interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to bolster their midfield options. However, West Ham's valuation of him might be a significant factor in any potential move.

Joao Gomes from Wolves is a midfielder who has been linked with United in the past. The 24-year-old's strong second half to the season could see Wolves avoid finishing bottom. United's interest in him could be a sign of their eagerness to secure a player with a proven track record.

In the end, the search for the perfect midfielder is a complex and multifaceted endeavor. While the players mentioned above are all talented and have the potential to step up to the challenge, the decision for United will depend on a variety of factors, including their budget, their need for a specific type of midfielder, and the willingness of the players' clubs to part ways. However, one thing is certain: the search for the perfect midfielder is an exciting and intriguing journey, and the Premier League's best players will be in the spotlight as the summer transfer window opens.