Premier League Highlights: Dramatic Finishes and Last-Minute Winners (2026)

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Summary

FT: Barnes scores 102nd-minute winner to give Newcastle remarkable 4-3 victory over Leeds

FT: Burnley 2-2 Man Utd after Sesko double

FT: Man City 1-1 Brighton - Guardiola's side stay five points behind leaders Arsenal

FT: Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham - Semenyo scores 95th-minute winner

FT: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Everton 1-1 Wolves

FT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa, Brentford 3-0 Sunderland

Live Reporting

Neil Johnston, Charlotte Coates, Michael Emons, Emily Salley, Emlyn Begley, Steve Sutcliffe

1. 'You need to be on your highest level every day'published at 22:48 GMT

FT: Manchester City 1-1 Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion)

Image source, Getty Images

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler speaking to Sky Sports: "We played a strong first half. In the second half they were better, but we came back to make it 1-1. In the end you have to be happy."

"We started the game strong and had chances. You need to score goals to win a game. The main thing for us is we had chances."

On what his side must do in remaining games: "If we can do it against the top teams, we should be able to find a way against all teams - to show the same belief, courage and personality. That's what I demand from my team."

On playing at their best consistently: "It's the biggest challenge we have. You need to be on your highest level every day. It won't be easy, but that's the challenge we want to face."

2. 'It's progress still'published at 22:46 GMT

FT: Everton 1-1 Wolves

Wolves (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers)

Wolves boss Rob Edwards, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Once Jack Grealish gets sent off and we're playing against nine men, I thought we played into their hands. We needed more direction. We needed to put crosses into the box from different places. We pushed. It's progress still. With 11 men, we got back into it with a great goal."

"They're good in transitional moments but we showed we have a few who can handle it as well. Both sides were looking jaded. It's been a busy period. We started flat."

"We need to try to find a way to get back in the game and Jordy [Strand Larsen] did that straight away. I felt Andre would give us more energy and fresh impetus. Credit to them."

On Mateus Mane: "He had to dig in today. You could see he wasn't 100% in terms of his energy but he has got some energy. We have to make sure we look after him now."

"We want to try keep this momentum going."

3. 'I think Marc Guehi will stay'published at 22:44 GMT

FT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/crystal-palace)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner speaking to Sky Sports about Manchester City's reported interest in Marc Guehi: "If the offer would have been high enough [last summer] and the club was fine with it and Marc wanted to go, then he wouldn't be a Palace player anymore."

"Last January would have been the same. Every single player has a price where a club will sell him, when you are Palace because we are not at the end of the food chain in football."

"I think Marc will stay but if he says 'I want to stay' and a club pays massive money with five months left of contract, then any player would leave if you are a club like Palace."

"I'm sure our chairman will ask a very high price for him, let's see."

"I don't know if Marc wants to leave. Right now when I see him playing, training, his commitment, we are talking quite often together. I think the fans can be calm. But you never know what can happen in football."

4. 'Red card changes our game plan'published at 22:43 GMT

FT: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/chelsea)

Chelsea caretaker boss Calum McFarlane told BBC Sport: "Tough game. Thered card is a big factor and changes our game plan. We did that well other thanthe first goal. We reacted really well. In the second half we had so many opportunities and moments. I’m really glad for Liam Delap to get that goal, it’s been coming. Harry Wilson shows a bit of qualityin the box and it decides the game."

On the red card: "We’ll have tolook at what happened for Harry Wilson to get in that position. Marc Cucurella is a brilliant defender, one of the best in the world."

On if he thought Chelsea deserved something from the game: "I do, yeah. Fulhamhad a lot of control and passages of playbut we worked hard. We had opportunities to counter. Liam had a big chance. Until the last eight minutes I was confident we coulddraw or even nick a win."

On his time in the role: "It’s beenamazing. I’ve been coaching since I was 17, a long time. The last week has beenthe best experience I’ve ever had. That’s down to the players, the way they've treatedus. I’m really fortunate to have been put in that position."

"I spoke to Liam Rosenior the night before the announcement was made, yesterday at the training ground and today. I’m really excited about what he’s going to bring to the team."

5. 'You don't care about the performance'published at 22:41 GMT

FT: Newcastle 4-3 Leeds

Newcastle United (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/newcastle-united)

Newcastle matchwinner Harvey Barnes speaking to Sky Sports: "It was weird, very up and down. I don't think we were at our best but the feeling now, you don't care about the performance, it's more the result."

On his late winner: "I don't really remember it. Swivel, hit and then hope. And then celebrate. It's all a bit of a blur, it's just instinct. There are so many bodies in the box anything can happen."

"Everyone knows what the atmosphere is like up here but when a last-minute winner goes in like that it is special."

6. 'Goals give me confidence'published at 22:39 GMT

FT: Burnley 2-2 Manchester United

Manchester United (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/manchester-united)

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko, speaking to BBC Match of the Day on scoring twice: "It helps me for my confidence but also to a team which for me is the most important to help the team in every single situation. It's been tough but now I finally did it and I'm happy I could help the team, this is the most important for me and now it's just up to me and up to us to keep going like that."

"I think the goal happens with the movements. This was really important too because I know I have great players beside me, it's just up to me to make good movement at the right time."

On how much confidence this gives him: "Definitely a lot, especially because as a striker, and like all the strikers, I think it's important to have a great game and score some goals. Even more important now is I have more confidence than before. Now it's up to me and the team to keep pushing."

7. 'Extremely painful'published at 22:38 GMT

FT: Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC MOTD: "That's football unfortunately. It's extremely painful to be on the Tottenham side after the game. We put everything into the game, the boys worked really hard, the staff worked hard to come down here and try and get a result."

"We went 1-0 up, conceded two second-phase goals - especially the second one, we have to do much better. Then the second half the character and mentality, the focus to stay in the game and keep going against a difficult counter-attacking team was very pleasing to see."

"I thought we were closer to winning than Bournemouth were."

On the penalty that was awarded to Tottenham and then overturned: "I think it was a 50-50 situation."

On the January transfer window: "We are very much in the market and working very hard to do what we can to improve the squad. January is a tough window and we only want to get players in if they improve the team."

8. Coming your way tonightpublished at 22:37 GMT

9. Thiago is 'complete centre forward'published at 22:35 GMT

FT: Brentford 3-0 Sunderland

Brentford (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/brentford)

Brentford manager Keith Andrews, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We are in good form and playing really well. We are playing with courage and conviction in everything we do with and without the ball."

On Igor Thiago: "The recruitment team deserve a lot of praise for the type of players they bring in and personalities. It is really impressive. He is a really special person who has fitted into life very nicely. He has had to earn this path. He has earned his journey and grafted."

"He has got serious grit about his personality. He is developing his skill set constantly and we are learning more and more about him. He is a pretty complete centre forward."

On league position: "We are happy with how we are going but we want to keep pushing."

10. 'We play top, but don't score'published at 22:34 GMT

FT: Manchester City 1-1 Brighton

Image source, Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: "The way we played I'm so, so pleased. We miss a lot [of chances]. Scoring goals - you have to do it, but we didn't do it."

"We didn't score. That's all. Sometimes we score, sometimes not. We have to continue to try to do it."

On Max Alleyne's performance: "The problem is not defensively. We have more absence[s there], but the problem is not defensively."

On whether his side need to remain calm: "The players do it perfectly. I love the way we play. We play top, but we don't score."

On Man City's title challenge: "We have three games we didn't win. It's more difficult [to win the league now]. We will continue."

On the expected transfer of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo: "No idea."

On the heated touchline discussion with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler: "Everything [is] OK."

11. Postpublished at 22:33 GMT

FT: Newcastle 4-3 Leeds

And breathe. That's eight games done and dusted this evening...

Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham

Brentford 3-0 Sunderland

Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa

Everton 1-1 Wolves

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

Man City 1-1 Brighton

Burnley 2-2 Man Utd

Newcastle 4-3 Leeds

12. 'Semenyo will be a big miss'published at 22:29 GMT

FT: Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham

Bournemouth (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/afc-bournemouth)

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We needed this one, we have been very close in the last games. Football can not every time go to the other side and today was the perfect moment, also for Antoine [Semenyo]."

"To play the way he did, the commitment to help in whatever way until the last second. I think football has been fair and given him a lovely moment."

Semenyo's last game for Bournemouth? "I think it was, unluckily for us I think it was."

"He has been if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season. He has scored 10 goals in half a season and not even a number nine. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things - the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss."

13. Postpublished at 22:28 GMT

Right, let's get all the reaction from tonight's matches...

14. How it standspublished at 22:28 GMT

What a day of Premier League action. Arsenal, who entertain Liverpool tomorrow, are five points clear at the top after Manchester City and Aston Villa could only draw with Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively.

Brentford's superb season continues and they are fifth, while Newcastle's late, late show takes them sixth.

15. Postpublished at 22:26 GMT

FT: Newcastle 4-3 Leeds

How have Newcastle won that game? They found themselves a goal down on three occasions.

Bruno Guimaraes is absolutely delighted and he's throwing out fist pumps to the fans in St James' Park.

16. FULL-TIMEpublished at 22:23 GMT

Newcastle 4-3 Leeds

And there goes the whistle to end a brilliant game of football.

Newcastle win it at the death and take all three points.

17. GOAL - Newcastle 4-3 Leedspublished at 22:20 GMT

Harvey Barnes

NEWCASTLE HAVE WON IT! IN THE 102ND MINUTE.

Leeds fail to clear their lines and Harvey Barnes swivels and spears home on the half-volley, sending St James' Park into pandemonium.

18. Get Involvedpublished at 22:20 GMT

Click 'Get Involved' to have your say

There can't be many teams that have been pegged back after going ahead, as often Leeds have this season.

Lee

19. YELLOW CARDpublished at 22:19 GMT

Newcastle 3-3 Leeds

Ethan Ampadu brings a promising Newcastle attack to a halt and he goes in the referee's book.

Newcastle whip in the resulting free-kick and win themselves a corner.

20. Postpublished at 22:18 GMT

Newcastle 3-3 Leeds

Bruno Guimaraes launches the ball up the park for Yoane Wissa, but the summer signing can't beat his defender and now here come Leeds, although Lukas Nmecha is unable to reach the ball and tap in at the other end.