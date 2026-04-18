Premier League 2025-26: Which Team Has the Toughest Run-In? | Opta Power Rankings Analysis (2026)

The Premier League's final stretch promises to be a thrilling affair, with the race for the title and the battle to avoid relegation heating up. As we delve into the remaining fixtures, it's clear that some teams have more challenging paths ahead than others. This analysis aims to dissect the upcoming matches and provide a comprehensive overview of the difficulty each team faces.

Arsenal's Title Quest

Arsenal, sitting atop the table with a seven-point lead, has a relatively manageable run-in. Their last five games include encounters with West Ham and Burnley, both currently in the relegation zone, which could provide crucial points. However, the Gunners also face Everton and Bournemouth, potentially tricky opponents. Despite this, Arsenal's lead and the remaining fixtures suggest they are well-positioned to secure their first Premier League title since 2003-04.

Manchester City's Toughest Test

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City faces a stiffer challenge. With only five teams having tougher fixtures, City's run-in includes clashes with Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, Brentford, and Aston Villa. This sequence of games could prove pivotal in their quest for the title. Interestingly, City also has to face West Ham and Burnley, adding another layer of complexity to their remaining matches.

Crystal Palace's Final Hurdles

Crystal Palace, having secured their safety with a victory over Tottenham, now faces a daunting run-in. Their final games include matches against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, all of which could impact their final league position. Adding to the challenge, Palace will host Arsenal on the season's final day, making their remaining fixtures a true test of character.

Everton's European ambitions

Everton, seeking European football, has an equally demanding run-in. Their next four games include clashes with Arsenal, Chelsea, Brentford, and Liverpool. This sequence of matches could significantly impact their final league standing and their chances of securing a European spot. David Moyes' side will need to navigate these challenges while also facing Manchester City.

West Ham's Relegation Battle

West Ham, battling to avoid relegation, faces a third-hardest run-in according to the Opta Power Rankings. Their next two games against Manchester City and Aston Villa are particularly daunting. The Hammers' remaining fixtures include meetings with Everton, Brentford, Arsenal, and Newcastle, all of which could be crucial in their fight for survival.

Tottenham's Slump

Tottenham, without a win in 11 league games, has one of the easiest run-ins. However, their current form raises questions. With only five teams having kinder fixtures, Tottenham's remaining matches include a trip to Liverpool and home games against Nottingham Forest and Wolves. Despite their recent struggles, these fixtures could provide an opportunity for them to turn their season around.

Aston Villa's Champions League Hopes

Aston Villa, despite a recent dip in form, has the simplest end to their season. Their run-in includes matches against Manchester United, followed by a sequence of six opponents that include West Ham, Forest, Spurs, and Burnley. Villa will hope to build momentum after these games, as their last two fixtures are against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester United's Mid-Table Struggles

Manchester United's fixtures are considered middling in terms of difficulty. Their run-in includes a significant game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. United also faces Chelsea, Brentford, and Liverpool in a challenging sequence of matches. However, they also have to navigate games against Leeds, Sunderland, and Nottingham Forest, adding another layer of complexity to their final stretch.

Liverpool's Inconsistent Form

Liverpool, despite their recent loss at Wolves, faces one of the toughest run-ins. With only six teams having tougher fixtures, the Reds' remaining matches include a trip to Everton and a home game against Tottenham. Their final four games against top-four/top-five rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brentford will be crucial in determining their final league position.

Chelsea's Final Four

Chelsea, with a tough set of fixtures, secured a 4-1 win over Aston Villa. Their next four games include clashes with Newcastle, Everton, Manchester City, and Manchester United, all of which will be crucial in their quest for a top-four finish. Three of these matches are at home, providing an opportunity for them to build momentum.

In conclusion, the Premier League's final stretch promises to be a captivating battle, with each team's run-in presenting unique challenges. From title contenders to those fighting for survival, the remaining fixtures will shape the league's final standings and determine the fate of several clubs.