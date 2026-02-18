Prema Racing: The End of an Era? | Team Founders Leave After 40 Years! (2026)

The racing world is reeling from a seismic shift that will forever alter the legacy of a legendary team. Prema Racing, a powerhouse in junior single-seater racing, has lost its founding family, the Rosins, after four decades of unparalleled success. This isn't just a personnel change; it's the end of an era that brought actual tears to those who witnessed it.

On Monday, Angelo Rosin, his wife Grazia Troncon, and their children Rene and Angelina Ertsou, who had been the heartbeat of Prema since its inception in 1983, announced their departure. Their exit leaves a void that feels surreal, no matter how many times you repeat it. In a sport where family-run teams at this level are a rarity, their departure is both poignant and profound.

But here's where it gets controversial: What does this mean for the drivers and sponsors who’ve invested tens of millions to race under the Prema banner this year? While contracts may bear the team’s name, it’s no secret that Formula 1 teams and major sponsors were betting on the Rosins’ leadership. Will their faith waver now? And this is the part most people miss: Prema has been embroiled in controversies, from unpaid bills during its IndyCar debut to a legal battle with Lamborghini over a data breach. Yet, outside North America, the team seemed to operate as usual—at least on the surface. The friction, however, was palpable.

The Rosins’ impact extends far beyond the track. They weren’t just team owners; they were mentors for life. Drivers who spent just a season or two with Prema often stayed in touch, knowing Rene and Angelina would always answer their calls. Charles Leclerc, for instance, likely reached out immediately—a testament to the deep bonds they forged. This level of commitment is rare in racing, and it speaks volumes about their leadership.

Now, the questions pile up: What happens to those who’ve paid to race in 2026? How will the staff, many of whom learned of the news from external sources, be affected? Will they stay, or will the team face a mass exodus? And what about the Rosins themselves? Will they jump to another team, or take a break to start anew? Their expertise will be in high demand, no doubt.

The IndyCar team, an area where the Rosins had less direct involvement, faces an uncertain future. Without a cash injection and strategic hires, its 2026 grid prospects look bleak—a bold prediction based on insider insights. Meanwhile, talented drivers like Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman are left in limbo, their contracts hanging in the balance.

As Prema moves forward, it’s hard to imagine the team retaining its essence. Just months ago, in December 2023, they celebrated their 40th anniversary with a star-studded gala, attended by racing icons like Ollie Bearman, Esteban Ocon, and Jacques Villeneuve. Now, the architects of this legacy are gone. What’s next for Prema Racing?

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Can Prema Racing truly thrive without the Rosins, or will their absence mark the beginning of the team’s decline? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!