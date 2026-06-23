Pregnant Violet Manners & Viscount Garnock: Names, Nursery, and Baby Plans (2026)

Lady Violet Manners and Viscount Garnock, a couple known for their fairytale wedding and entrepreneurial ventures, are opening up about their first pregnancy. The couple, who married last June at Belvoir Castle, are expecting their first child in July. They shared the news with HELLO! in March, and now they're revealing the joys and challenges of this new chapter in their lives.

Violet, 32, and William, 35, are both passionate about their respective businesses. Violet is the CEO and founder of HeritageXplore, a platform that helps people discover stately homes, and the host of the Hidden Heritage podcast. William, on the other hand, is the co-founder of Feragaia, an alcohol-free distilled spirit produced in Scotland. Despite their busy lives, they are excited to start a family.

The couple married in a magical setting at Violet's family seat, and their wedding was a celebration of life between their two worlds. Violet wore a stunning Phillipa Lepley gown and the beautiful 18th-century Rutland Tiara, making it a memorable occasion. Their wedding was a fairytale come true, and they are now looking forward to building their own family.

As for their child, they are keeping the gender a surprise, and they are enjoying the process of choosing names. Violet admits that she likes wacky names, but William prefers more traditional ones, such as the kings of Scotland names. They are also considering the child's title, with Violet suggesting 'The Honourable' and William proposing 'Master of Garnock'.

The couple's family and friends are thrilled about the pregnancy. Violet's parents, Emma and David Manners, are excited, and her brother Charles even bought her girls' clothes, thinking she was having a girl. William's parents, the 16th Earl of Lindsay and the Countess, are also happy, and the new arrival will be their tenth grandchild.

Violet and William are both keen on a natural birth and are attending hypnobirthing classes. They want to make the birth as uncomplicated as possible and are enjoying the process of preparing for their child's arrival. Violet's passion for meditation may also contribute to a relaxed birth experience.

As they await the birth of their child, Violet and William are embracing the joys of pregnancy. They are grateful for a good pregnancy and are enjoying the excitement of becoming parents. Violet describes the experience as having her heart living outside of herself, and they are looking forward to building their own wolf pack.