Predicting the 2026 Golf Major Winners: Thitikul, Fleetwood, and Young (2026)

Who will be the next golf major champion in 2026? We take a closer look at the top contenders and their potential paths to victory.

By Gabby Herzig, Brody Miller, and Hugh Kellenberger

The pursuit of a golf major is an arduous journey, with only nine championships up for grabs each year. For most players, this limited opportunity means they may only have one or two chances to become a major champion in their entire career. But who will step up to the challenge in 2026?

Let's explore some of the top contenders and their unique stories.

Jeeno Thitikul: The Rising Star

Jeeno Thitikul, a 22-year-old Thai sensation, has dominated women's golf in recent years. She claimed numerous accolades, including Player of the Year and back-to-back CME Group Tour Championship victories, making her the only LPGA player to win three times in 2025. Thitikul also shattered the record for the lowest single-season scoring average in LPGA history. However, she narrowly missed out on a major win at the Evian Championship, losing in a playoff to Grace Kim. Despite this setback, Thitikul's consistent top-10 finishes in the majors since 2021 suggest that her time as a major champion is on the horizon.

Charley Hull: Chasing the Major Dream

Charley Hull, a 29-year-old from the English Midlands, is also in the running for a major win. With four runner-up finishes, Hull is determined to prioritize major victories. Her recent runner-up finish at the AIG Women's Open has propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the world. Hull's focus and determination make her a strong contender for a major championship.

Tommy Fleetwood: The Rising Elite

Tommy Fleetwood, a consistent performer, has recently taken his game to a new level. After a summer of dominant performances, Fleetwood emerged as an elite player. He won the Tour Championship, dominated the Ryder Cup, and secured a victory in India. Fleetwood's newfound confidence in high-pressure situations has transformed him into a formidable competitor, capable of challenging the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Cameron Young: Unlocking His Potential

Cameron Young, until August, had struggled to win any events. However, his breakthrough victory at the Wyndham Championship marked a turning point. Young's subsequent top-five finishes and strong performances at the Ryder Cup, including winning a point in every format, showcased his potential. With a taste of success in all four majors and a runner-up finish at the 2022 Open, Young is poised to make a significant impact in 2026.

As we await the arrival of the 2026 golf season, these contenders will undoubtedly captivate fans and keep the excitement alive. Who will rise to the challenge and etch their name in golf history?