Predator: Badlands Digital Release: Trailer, Bonus Features & More! (2026)

Get ready, Predator fans! The highest-grossing film in the franchise, Predator: Badlands, is blasting onto Digital platforms next week! This is huge news for anyone eager to dive back into the thrilling world of the Yautja.

Mark your calendars, because Predator: Badlands will be available for digital download on January 6th. But that's not all! For those who prefer physical media, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions are slated to arrive on February 17, 2026.

This new installment, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, takes us to a remote planet where a young, outcast Predator forges an unexpected alliance with Thia (played by Elle Fanning). They embark on a perilous quest to find the ultimate adversary. The trailer teases a warrior choosing the most dangerous game on the most dangerous planet imaginable. The film also stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as the Yautja warrior Dek.

But here's where it gets exciting: the home release promises a treasure trove of bonus content. Expect a deep dive into the making of the film, with deleted scenes and featurettes. Let's take a sneak peek at what's in store:

Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes: Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek’s first encounter with Thia. Squirt Canyon – Dek and Thia navigating a water-filled trench. Tessa vs. Abe – A deleted scene featuring Tessa facing off against a synth. Razor Grass – The previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud’s first hunt. The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a Weyland-Yutani facility. Super Power Loader Extended – Additional moments during Dek’s final battle.

Featurettes: Embodying the Predator – A look at the team behind the creature design. Authentic Synthetics – Exploring the synth characters, Thia and Tessa. Building the Badlands – How the dangerous Genna landscape was created. Dek of the Yautja – An extended look at Predator culture. Audio Commentary – Featuring Director Dan Trachtenberg and others.



And this is the part most people miss... the depth of these bonus features. It's not just about seeing extra scenes; it's about understanding the creative process, the challenges, and the artistry that brought Predator: Badlands to life.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who co-wrote the script with Patrick Aison, this film promises to be a thrilling addition to the Predator legacy.

What are your thoughts? Are you excited about the digital release? Which bonus feature are you most looking forward to? Share your opinions in the comments below! And, do you think this installment will surpass the others? Let's discuss!