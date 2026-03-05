Prada's Bold Celebration of the Year of the Horse with Yang Mi and Ma Long (2026)

Prada's 2026 Chinese New Year Celebration: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

In a bold move to celebrate the 2026 Chinese New Year of the Horse, a rare occurrence every 60 years, Prada has crafted a unique and captivating campaign. The iconic fashion house has reimagined the galloping horse into a Prada character, embodying the spirit of adventure, courage, leadership, and independence, all quintessential Prada traits. This creative interpretation is captured in a stunning campaign lensed by the talented Malaysian fashion photographer Zhong Lin, featuring brand ambassadors Yang Mi and Ma Long in key looks from the brand's spring 2026 collection.

The campaign, under the creative direction of Ferdinando Verderi, seamlessly blends ancient, elemental symbolism with the modern Prada Triangle, creating a powerful visual narrative. This fusion symbolizes the celebration of the past and the future, a concept that resonates deeply with Prada's rich heritage and forward-thinking vision.

The physical manifestation of this campaign will be a series of captivating installations, running until early March. The first installation, a 'monolithic' Prada Fire Horse, will grace the atrium of Shanghai's luxury shopping mall IFC Mall from January 22. Simultaneously, two pop-up installations will appear at Prada Rong Zhai, Prada's restored historical mansion, and Chengdu's IFS Mall.

The Rong Zhai façade will transform into a canvas for mapped projections of the Prada Triangle Fire Horse from January 22 to February 14. Following this, an immersive playground named 'Fire Horse Fair' will take over the villa house from February 28 to March 3, marking the Lantern Festival. The fair will offer a range of games, rides, and refreshments, all in collaboration with Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai, the in-house restaurant.

Prada's strategy in China remains focused on celebrity endorsement and physical experiences, despite market growth reaching a plateau, according to group CEO Andrea Guerra. The brand's commitment to these elements is evident in its recent appointments, including naming China's 'queen of driving sales' Yang Mi as its brand ambassador last December. Additionally, Prada's culinary venture in China gained momentum with the opening of its first restaurant, Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai, at Rong Zhai last March.

Prada's presence on the West Nanjing Road retail artery is strengthening. The brand is reportedly working on its Pingan Mansion flagship, a historic Art Deco apartment building, once home to Zara. This development marks a significant step in Prada's continued expansion and its dedication to creating memorable experiences for its Chinese audience.

Prada's return to the luxury shopping mall scene was triumphant last year, with an atrium shop and a Prada Salon store on the fourth floor at Plaza 66. This move further solidifies Prada's commitment to connecting with its customers in unique and immersive ways, ensuring its continued success in the competitive fashion industry.