Prada Frames 2026: Exploring Image-Making in Fashion & Design | In Sight Symposium (2026)

The world of fashion and design is about to get an intellectual boost with the upcoming Prada Frames 2026 Edition, a symposium that delves into the intriguing realm of image-making. This event, organized by Prada and the renowned Formafantasma design studio, promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the intangible yet powerful aspect of contemporary culture.

The Power of Image-Making

Image-making, as defined by Prada, is a cultural, political, and material force that shapes our perception of reality. It's an infrastructure that involves resource extraction, energy consumption, data storage, and often unseen forms of labor. This symposium aims to unravel the complex web of influences that contribute to our understanding of the world through images.

A Cross-Disciplinary Approach

Miuccia Prada, known for her cross-disciplinary approach to fashion, has brought together creatives from diverse fields to trigger a multifaceted observation of reality. This edition of Prada Frames continues that tradition by exploring image-making, a topic that, while seemingly unrelated to design, is deeply intertwined with fashion and society.

The Setting: Santa Maria delle Grazie

The landmark Santa Maria delle Grazie complex has been chosen as the venue for this intellectual gathering. Lectures will be held in the Sacrestia room, a Renaissance space attributed to Bramante, featuring inlaid cabinets adorned with early 16th-century biblical scenes by Domenico and Francesco Morone. The architectural setting itself adds a layer of historical context and artistic inspiration to the discussions.

A Rich Conversation

Simone Farresin, from Formafantasma, emphasizes the importance of bringing together voices from different disciplines. By inviting experts from science, the humanities, activism, and the arts, the symposium aims to create a richer conversation. This exchange of perspectives is essential to understanding the complex systems that shape our world and exploring potential pathways for a better future.

Music as a New Dimension

This year, Prada Frames introduces live music as a unique element. Andrea Trimarchi, the other half of Formafantasma, explains that music offers a different entry point to the theme of image-making. It creates a form of communication that is less visually driven and more experiential, inviting attendees to reflect on how we perceive and interpret the world.

A Historical Perspective

Prada's commitment to meaningful content during Milan Design Week dates back to 2022, when the first Prada Frames project was launched. The brand's link to design, architecture, and the arts is exemplified by the Fondazione Prada art space, established in 1993, with locations in Milan and Venice. Previous editions of Prada Frames have explored topics such as forest ecosystems, the notion of waste as a material, the home as a cultural space, and mobility infrastructures.

A Research-Driven Studio

Formafantasma, founded in 2009, is an award-winning design studio known for its research-based approach. They investigate the ecological, historical, political, and social forces that influence design today. Their collaborations with various industries, including Flos, Cassina, and Bulgari, among others, bring a wealth of experience and perspective to this year's symposium.

Conclusion

Prada Frames 2026 Edition promises to be an intellectual feast, offering a unique opportunity to slow down, engage in meaningful discussions, and imagine new ways of thinking about the future. With its focus on image-making and the inclusion of live music, this symposium is set to be a captivating exploration of the intangible forces that shape our world.