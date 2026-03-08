PQ's Referendum Plan: Quebec's Future and Canadian Unity (2026)

Quebec independence: a dream refusing to die? Despite calls for unity, the Parti Québécois (PQ) is doubling down on its promise of another referendum, setting the stage for a potentially turbulent future. Is this a bold move or a dangerous gamble? Let's dive in.

Fresh off Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plea for a united Canada in Quebec City, the Parti Québécois is forging ahead with its plan for the upcoming provincial election, a plan anchored by the promise of a third referendum on Quebec sovereignty. This weekend, members of the sovereigntist party will converge in St-Hyacinthe, a town just east of Montreal, for a convention. The main event? A vote on the party's "national project" - a comprehensive policy platform that begins with an "unambiguous" commitment to holding another referendum on independence. This isn't just a vague aspiration; it's a cornerstone of their platform.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the PQ, isn't stopping there. He's expected to unveil the latest piece of his vision for a sovereign Quebec: a plan for Quebec citizenship. This follows his earlier announcement regarding the creation of Quebec's own currency should they separate. He is essentially laying out the building blocks for a nation, piece by piece.

But here's where it gets controversial... This convention occurs against a backdrop of rising separatist sentiments elsewhere in Canada. Alberta, for example, is witnessing a growing independence movement, adding another layer of complexity to the issue of Canadian unity. And it doesn't stop there! The United States has also entered the chat. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently commented on the possibility of an Alberta referendum, suggesting that the province should be allowed to join the United States! This external interest only adds fuel to the fire.

Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon remains steadfast in his commitment to holding a referendum by 2030, even though public support for independence remains relatively low, and the global political landscape is anything but stable. And this is the part most people miss... With the leaders of his party's two main rivals stepping down, he’s positioning the Parti Québécois as the obvious choice to lead the province. It's a calculated risk, betting that the time is right for a resurgence of the sovereigntist movement.

On Thursday, Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon directly challenged Mr. Carney after the Prime Minister referenced the Battle of the Plains of Abraham (a pivotal moment in Canadian history where British forces defeated French troops in 1759) as the moment Canadians began to choose "building together over pulling apart.” In a fiery social media post, Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon accused Mr. Carney of “falsifying our history.” He has promised to issue a detailed response to Mr. Carney's speech during the convention on Sunday. Talk about a clash of visions!

Party members will be voting on the “national project,” a detailed 42-page document outlining the priorities of a PQ government. The document argues that Quebec's position within Canada has worsened since the 1995 referendum – a referendum that saw the 'No' side narrowly win. "The country in which the people of Quebec can exist fully will be their own,” the document states, clearly conveying the party's ultimate goal.

Beyond the referendum, the document outlines policies designed to boost Quebec's autonomy even before a vote takes place. For example, the party proposes to "reindustrialize" the Quebec economy by identifying imports that could be manufactured locally, and to implement a "buy Quebec" policy. This is all about increasing economic self-sufficiency.

The PQ has also pledged to significantly reduce immigration levels, including a moratorium on new economic immigrants. Instead, they propose selecting new permanent residents from the temporary foreign workers and international students already in Quebec. Furthermore, the document advocates for increased automation in sectors facing labor shortages. This policy point is particularly contentious and could have far-reaching consequences for Quebec's economy and society.

Premier François Legault's recent resignation has triggered a leadership race for the Coalition Avenir Québec, while the Quebec Liberals are also searching for a new leader after Pablo Rodriguez stepped down due to a campaign-financing scandal. This creates a power vacuum that the PQ hopes to exploit.

Despite winning only three seats in the 2022 election, the PQ has been leading in the polls for over two years. They have also won three by-elections, indicating a potential shift in public sentiment. Earlier this week, Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon announced the party's first candidate for the upcoming election, scheduled for October. The pieces are being put into place.

So, what do you think? Is the Parti Québécois on the right track? Can they successfully reignite the flame of Quebec independence? Or is this a futile effort in a rapidly changing world? Will their policies truly benefit Quebecers, or will they create new divisions and challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments below!