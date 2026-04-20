Power Rangers 2017: The Four-Movie Franchise That NEVER Happened! (2026)

Power Rangers fans, brace yourselves! The 2017 movie, a box office disappointment, had a grand vision: a four-picture franchise with Lionsgate. Dacre Montgomery, who played the iconic Billy Hargrove, reveals the studio's ambitious plans, including a Hunger Games-style event franchise. But, alas, the lack of box office success meant the dream was cut short.

Montgomery, now a star in the Faces of Death reboot, shares his insights. He explains that the movie's failure led to the franchise's abrupt end, a common fate for many big-budget projects. Yet, there's a silver lining! Montgomery hints at a potential reboot, suggesting Saban might have sold the IP, opening doors for a new era. This is music to our ears, as the Power Rangers legacy is too significant to be forgotten.

The 2017 film, despite its challenges, featured a stellar cast, including Naomi Scott, Becky G, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Elizabeth Banks, and Bryan Cranston. While it didn't break the bank, it left a mark on pop culture. The question remains: can a reboot capture the magic? Montgomery's enthusiasm is infectious, and I, for one, am eager to see what the future holds for our favorite Mighty Morphin' crew.

This story highlights the delicate balance between ambition and reality in Hollywood. It's a reminder that even the most promising projects can falter, but the legacy of Power Rangers lives on, ready to be reimagined. Stay tuned, as the Power Rangers universe may be about to get a much-needed refresh!