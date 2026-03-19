Power Outage Update: High Winds Affecting Ellis, Kansas (2026)

Breaking News: Planned Power Outage in Ellis Sparks Attention!

In a recent update from Hays Post, reporter Tony Guerrero informs us that the City of Ellis is undergoing a scheduled power interruption, which was communicated to residents ahead of time.

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As northwestern Kansas grapples with a high wind warning, the situation has led to some power disruptions, as noted by Midwest Energy. At approximately 11:05 a.m., it was reported that 322 customers in the area are currently without power.

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The National Weather Service based in Dodge City has indicated that wind gusts in this region could reach alarming speeds of 55 to 60 mph, with even stronger gusts of up to 65 mph anticipated in parts of far west central Kansas. This poses a serious concern for safety and infrastructure, raising questions about how communities prepare for such extreme weather conditions.

So, what does this mean for the residents of Ellis? While the outage is planned, the high winds could further complicate the situation. Are local authorities adequately prepared for emergencies like this? And how can residents best protect themselves during severe weather events? We invite you to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Power Outage Update: High Winds Affecting Ellis, Kansas (2026)

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