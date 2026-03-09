Power Outage in Old Metairie: Over 5,500 Residents Affected - Full Update (2026)

Imagine waking up to a dark, silent morning, with no lights, no coffee maker, and no way to charge your phone. That's exactly what happened to thousands of residents in Old Metairie, Louisiana, when a sudden power outage plunged the area into chaos. But here's where it gets even more frustrating: at its peak, over 5,500 people were left without electricity, disrupting their daily routines and raising questions about the reliability of the local power grid. And this is the part most people miss—while outages are common, the scale and impact of this one highlight the vulnerability of our infrastructure.

On Wednesday morning, Jefferson Parish experienced a significant power outage, primarily affecting the Old Metairie area. According to Entergy’s outage map, 5,586 customers were initially without power, though the number later decreased to 1,758 residents still impacted. An Entergy spokesperson assured the public, 'We are fully aware of the outage in Old Metairie, and our crews are working tirelessly to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.' The company anticipated that power would be fully restored by noon, bringing much-needed relief to the affected households.

But here's the controversial part: while Entergy’s response seems prompt, some residents have questioned whether more could have been done to prevent such a large-scale outage in the first place. After all, power disruptions aren’t just an inconvenience—they can pose serious risks, especially for those relying on electricity for medical devices or temperature-sensitive needs. Shouldn’t there be more proactive measures to safeguard against these outages? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

