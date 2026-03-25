Pound Sterling Rebounds: BoE's Dovish Hold & Future Rate Cut Outlook (2026)

The Pound Sterling is staging a comeback, but is it a temporary reprieve or a sign of deeper trouble ahead?

After a significant dip on Thursday, the British Pound (GBP) has managed to regain some footing against its major currency counterparts on Friday. This rebound comes hot on the heels of a rather dovish signal from the Bank of England (BoE), which has investors wondering if an interest rate cut is just around the corner.

Here's the nitty-gritty: On Thursday, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep interest rates steady at 3.75%. While this was largely anticipated, the vote split was closer than expected – 5-4 in favor of holding rates. This means fewer members were convinced about maintaining the current rate, hinting at a potential shift in thinking.

But here's where it gets controversial... The BoE reiterated its stance that monetary policy will continue on a "gradual downward path." More intriguingly, they expressed optimism that inflation will return to their 2% target sooner than previously thought, potentially even before their November forecast. However, Governor Andrew Bailey played coy about a specific timeline for the next rate cut and also avoided endorsing a 3.25% terminal rate – a level often considered neutral for economic growth.

This ambiguity from the BoE sent ripples through the market. Investors, interpreting the signals as a higher probability of a near-term rate cut, reacted swiftly. The Pound Sterling experienced a notable 0.8% decline against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, pushing the GBP/USD pair to a two-week low.

And this is the part most people miss... Today, all eyes are on BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill. He's scheduled to speak at a National MPC Agency briefing at 12:00 GMT. His comments could offer crucial insights into the BoE's interest-rate trajectory, especially since he was one of the five MPC members who voted to keep rates unchanged. What will he reveal about the future path of monetary policy?

Pound Sterling Price Snapshot Today:

Here's a quick look at how the British Pound has fared against other major currencies today:

| Currency | % Change |

|---|---|

| USD | +0.29% |

| EUR | +0.17% |

| GBP | -- |

| JPY | +0.28% |

| CAD | +0.18% |

| AUD | -0.15% |

| NZD | -0.13% |

| CHF | +0.29% |

(Note: The table above shows the percentage change of the British Pound against the listed currencies. A positive percentage indicates the Pound has strengthened against that currency.)

Market Movers: US Jobs Data Fuels Dovish Fed Speculation

Meanwhile, across the pond, weak US job data has been fueling bets for a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of major currencies, has seen a slight dip of 0.15%.

This shift in sentiment is largely driven by recent US labor market reports. The JOLTS Job Openings report for December showed a decrease in job vacancies, and ADP's private sector job creation figures for January were also lower than expected. These indicators suggest a cooling labor demand, making a March rate cut by the Fed seem more plausible. The probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed in March has climbed to 22.7%.

Technical Outlook for GBP/USD:

The GBP/USD pair is currently attempting to extend its recovery, trading near 1.3580. While the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3591 presents a near-term hurdle, the overall upward trend bias remains. A decisive close above this level could pave the way for further gains towards 1.3733. However, repeated rejections might lead to a period of consolidation.

What are your thoughts on the Bank of England's recent stance? Do you believe an interest rate cut is imminent, or is the market overreacting? Let us know in the comments below!