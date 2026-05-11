Pound Sterling Plummets vs. US Dollar: Pre-NFP Market Analysis (2026)

The British Pound is in a precarious position, and it’s all eyes on the U.S. jobs report as the currency continues its downward spiral against the U.S. Dollar. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this decline a temporary blip or a sign of deeper economic troubles for the UK? Let’s dive in.

For the third day in a row, the Pound Sterling (GBP) has weakened against the U.S. Dollar (USD), hovering around 1.3450 during Thursday’s European trading session. This slump comes as the U.S. Dollar flexes its muscles, bolstered by an unexpectedly robust U.S. ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for December. The data revealed a jump to 54.4 from November’s 52.6, surpassing economists’ predictions of 52.3 and hitting its highest mark since October 2024. Even the subcomponents, like the Employment Index and New Orders Index, painted a brighter picture than anticipated.

And this is the part most people miss: While the strong U.S. services data is good news for the American economy, it could complicate matters for the Federal Reserve. Market experts, including analysts at ING, argue that this upbeat performance might dampen expectations of a dovish Fed. As ING puts it, “soaring U.S. services clouds the Fed rate cut story.” Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is flirting with a four-week high of 98.86, reached earlier this week, underscoring the Greenback’s strength.

Today’s currency heat map highlights the U.S. Dollar’s dominance, particularly against the New Zealand Dollar. Here’s a snapshot of how major currencies are faring against each other. For instance, the USD gained 0.54% against the NZD, while the GBP lost 0.35% against the same currency. This table is a treasure trove for understanding relative currency strength—just pick a base currency from the left and a quote currency from the top to see their percentage change.

Shifting focus to the UK, the Pound Sterling’s performance this week has been largely driven by risk sentiment, given the light economic calendar. However, the spotlight will soon shift to the UK employment data for the three months ending in November, due early next week. Investors are keenly awaiting this release, as it will shape expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy. In December, the BoE hinted at a “gradual downward path” for interest rates, but will the labor market data support this stance?

Here’s where it gets even more intriguing: The GBP/USD pair’s fate this week is also tied to the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for December, set to release on Friday. This critical jobs data will offer fresh insights into the Fed’s policy direction. Recall that in 2025, the Fed cut rates three times by 25 basis points each to shore up a weakening job market. Ahead of the NFP, Wednesday’s ADP Employment Change report showed a rebound, with 41,000 jobs added in December after a loss of 29,000 in November. However, the JOLTS Job Openings data painted a less rosy picture, with 7.146 million new jobs posted in November, falling short of the 7.6 million expected.

From a technical standpoint, the GBP/USD pair is trading near 1.3455, slightly above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3443, which is keeping the near-term outlook cautiously optimistic. The 20-day EMA has been trending upward, adding to this sentiment. Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54.51 suggests that while bullish momentum has cooled, it remains above the neutral midline.

For Fibonacci enthusiasts, the 61.8% retracement level at 1.3491 is capping immediate upside potential. A break above this could pave the way for a rebound toward the 78.6% retracement at 1.3623. Conversely, a drop below the 20-day EMA at 1.3443 might signal further retracement, potentially toward the December 17 low and the 38.2% retracement near 1.3310.

Now, the big question: With the Pound Sterling’s fate hanging in the balance, will the upcoming UK and U.S. employment data confirm or challenge current market expectations? And what does this mean for the Fed and BoE’s policy paths? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!