Postpartum Exercise Guidelines: MAMAMOVE Project for New Moms (2026)

There’s a particular kind of silence that follows childbirth. It’s not the absence of information—maternity services hand out plenty of advice—but a quieter gap where one of the most practical questions lives: “When and how can I move again, safely?” Personally, I think the real scandal here isn’t that exercise guidance has been missing in Ireland; it’s that we’ve treated postpartum movement like a personal willpower challenge rather than a clinical and social responsibility.

A new project in the Midlands—MAMAMOVE, led by researchers at Technological University of the Shannon—tries to fill that gap with evidence-based, co-created guidelines for returning to exercise postpartum. What makes this particularly fascinating is the insistence that women who have given birth aren’t just “consulted,” but help shape the roadmap itself. In my opinion, that design choice matters as much as the science, because postpartum barriers are rarely purely biological. They’re emotional, logistical, and cultural—all tangled together.

Why postpartum exercise guidance is a bigger issue than it sounds

Even if you already understand the general health benefits of exercise, postpartum return-to-movement is a different category of risk. The body is healing, hormones are shifting, and pelvic floor and musculoskeletal systems often need a gradual, well-scored reintroduction to load. What many people don’t realize is that “just start walking” can be both oversimplified and psychologically unhelpful if a new mother feels pain, fear, or uncertainty every time she tries.

From my perspective, this is exactly where policy and clinical practice usually fail: they offer generic encouragement while withholding the kind of stepwise structure that reduces uncertainty. And uncertainty is powerful—it can freeze behavior even when someone intellectually wants to be active. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t only about fitness; it’s about whether a mother feels safe enough to trust her own body again.

Another detail I find especially interesting is how the project frames this as an avoidable pathway toward longer-term disengagement. When guidance is unclear, some women stop attempting exercise altogether—not because they don’t value their health, but because the cost of guessing is too high emotionally and physically. That disengagement can ripple outward into mental wellbeing, identity, and long-term cardiovascular risk.

Co-creation isn’t a nice extra—it changes what “evidence” means

MAMAMOVE is co-created with women from the Midlands through focus groups and lived experience, partnered with clinicians at Regional Hospital Mullingar. Personally, I think this is where the project distinguishes itself from older “top-down” research models that often underestimate what matters day-to-day. Clinical evidence can tell you what might be beneficial in controlled conditions, but co-creation forces the research to face real-world friction.

One thing that immediately stands out is how the project explicitly aims to identify “real barriers,” including childcare constraints and physical fear. That phrasing feels significant because fear isn’t usually measured in traditional trials—it’s inferred, dismissed, or treated like a motivational problem. In my opinion, fear after childbirth is often a rational response to symptoms and uncertainty, not an individual weakness.

What this really suggests is a broader shift happening in healthcare: the movement from evidence as “results generated by experts” toward evidence as “knowledge shaped with patients.” People sometimes misunderstand co-creation as a softer, less rigorous approach. From my perspective, it’s the opposite—because it can produce interventions that are more usable, and usability is what determines whether guidelines actually change outcomes.

The data problem: postpartum women have been left under-researched

The project points to a “dangerous knowledge gap” in sports and exercise research focused exclusively on women. I find this particularly telling because it reflects a pattern: when participants are underrepresented, the resulting guidance becomes either vague or indirectly derived from men’s data. Personally, I think this is one of the most expensive forms of inequality in medicine—not because it feels dramatic, but because it compounds gradually.

If research misses postpartum women, clinicians fill the void with whatever seems reasonable. Sometimes that means relying on general population advice; other times it means informal trial-and-error. Either way, the result can be inconsistent care and, for some women, unnecessary injury risk or chronic discomfort.

And there’s an additional layer: postpartum experiences vary widely. Women differ in type of delivery, prior fitness, pain levels, mental health, social support, and access to time and space for movement. One-size-fits-most guidance can quietly punish people for not matching an idealized narrative of “getting back in shape.” Personally, I think the more honest goal is “getting back to functioning,” because postpartum is about recovery and capability—not aesthetics.

Safety as a roadmap, not a permission slip

Dr Emma Cowley, the lead researcher, emphasizes that this isn’t about body transformation after pregnancy; it’s about safe return. Personally, I agree with that framing because it reframes exercise as something you do with your body, not something you subject your body to. Without proper guidance, the project notes risks including musculoskeletal pain, pelvic floor impairments, or complete avoidance driven by confusion and fear.

What makes this a compelling public-health idea is the insistence on graded, supported return to exercise as a standard component of national postpartum care. I’ve noticed that healthcare systems often treat “return to normal” as an individual responsibility, even though postpartum recovery is one of the most system-dependent life phases. A “roadmap” implies structure, monitoring, and progressive steps rather than abrupt starts.

This also raises a deeper question: why do we wait until women are already suffering before we provide high-quality movement guidance? In my opinion, the absence of clear pathways turns health into a guessing game. And guessing games produce stress, not resilience.

Measuring the invisible: clinical testing and long-term health

Beyond behavior change, MAMAMOVE plans clinical testing—fasting blood glucose, cholesterol, and inflammatory markers—to explore direct impacts on long-term health. From my perspective, this is where the project tries to link an intimate daily behavior (moving safely) to systemic outcomes that people usually treat as distant risks.

The logic matters because postpartum isn’t just a short recovery period; it can be a moment of metabolic and cardiovascular vulnerability for many women. The project cites figures suggesting that even women with “normal” pre-pregnancy BMI can face increased odds of overweight or obesity one year postpartum, which then connects to later cardiovascular disease risk. Personally, I think the most important part of such statistics isn’t the numbers themselves—it’s how we should respond to them with better prevention, not delayed reaction.

A detail people often misunderstand is that postpartum exercise programs shouldn’t be judged only by immediate symptom relief. They should also be evaluated by whether they reduce the trajectory toward chronic risk and improve confidence and consistency over time. In other words, “does it work” includes adherence, safety, and psychological safety—not just lab values.

Education gaps: sleep and eating are taught, but movement is left fuzzy

The project notes that maternity education covers sleep and eating but offers little evidence-based support for returning to exercise. Personally, I find that imbalance revealing. We treat movement like a default lifestyle choice, while nutrition and sleep get clinical packaging.

But movement after childbirth is not a lifestyle accessory—it can be the bridge between physical recovery and mental wellbeing. When guidance is thin, women may interpret normal healing sensations as danger. Or they may overcompensate by pushing too soon, then blame themselves when pain shows up.

This raises a broader perspective: postpartum guidance often reflects what is easiest to standardize, not what is most needed to restore function. A graded exercise plan is more complex than a general tip, but complexity doesn’t justify neglect.

Training the workforce: app, MOOC, and national reach

After the clinical trial, the initiative aims to develop a postpartum-specific mobile app and a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to train midwives and public health nurses nationally. What makes this particularly interesting to me is that it treats education as infrastructure rather than add-on content.

Personally, I think this is the difference between a project that publishes findings and a project that changes practice. Midwives and public health nurses are often the first consistent touchpoint postpartum, and they can translate guidelines into daily decisions. If you train the people who support women in those early weeks and months, you create continuity—something that is frequently missing.

The collaborations—Regional Hospital Mullingar, University of Ghent in Belgium, and postpartum experts in the UK—also signal that this isn’t happening in a vacuum. In my opinion, borrowing expertise internationally is smart when it’s used to build locally relevant solutions, especially since postpartum norms and care pathways differ between countries.

What I think happens next (and what could go wrong)

If MAMAMOVE succeeds, we’ll likely see a cultural shift in how postpartum exercise is talked about. Personally, I think the biggest change would be normalization of structured return-to-activity: not “jump back in,” but “progress with support.” That could also influence how healthcare professionals frame postpartum identity—away from “bounce back” language and toward “rebuild strength and confidence.”

But there are risks. The first is that guidelines could be treated as optional reading rather than integrated into care pathways. The second is that an app or MOOC could become a checkbox solution if clinicians aren’t given time and authority to use it meaningfully. And the third is measurement bias: if outcomes focus only on physical markers, the psychological barriers that drive avoidance could remain under-addressed.

What this really suggests is that evidence must become experience—otherwise it stays trapped in reports. The project’s co-creation approach helps, but long-term implementation will still require political will and healthcare system buy-in.

A provocative takeaway: postpartum care should include movement the way we include healing

Personally, I think postpartum care has been too focused on what happens to the body in isolation. It tracks symptoms, recommends rest, and sometimes gives scattered advice, but it often underestimates the role of guided movement in restoring function and trust.

MAMAMOVE’s attempt to create open-access datasets and a standard, graded return-to-exercise pathway feels like a necessary evolution. If we build postpartum exercise guidance around safety, fear reduction, and real-world barriers—rather than vague encouragement—we give women something more valuable than workouts.

We give them a relationship with their bodies that feels safe again.

Would you like me to write a shorter, punchier version of this editorial (e.g., 500–700 words) or a more policy-focused one aimed at healthcare decision-makers?