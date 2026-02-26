The cricket world is holding its breath as former Australian Test cricketer, Damien Martyn, battles meningitis. The 67-Test veteran was placed in an induced coma after being diagnosed with the potentially deadly condition. But here's where it gets controversial... While the cricket community is rallying around Martyn, some are questioning the timing of his retirement announcement in 2006. Was it a genuine decision, or was there more to it? And this is the part most people miss... Martyn's sudden retirement came just as he was experiencing a career resurgence, with improved play against spin being credited as a key factor in Australia's overseas success. So, what happened? The 54-year-old's health scare has brought to light the importance of mental health in cricket. As we await updates on Martyn's condition, let's take a moment to reflect on the impact of this illness and the need for increased awareness and support in the sport. Will Martyn recover? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, let's keep him in our thoughts and prayers.